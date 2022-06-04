C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After many denials, Broome’s determination helps his dreams become reality at Hickory Ridge

HARRISBURG — The no’s never deterred him.

Never.

They DID hurt like a son-of-a-gun, and they left an emotional bruise or two, but not one time did David Broome ever think about giving up on his dream of becoming a varsity basketball coach.

No matter how many times he was politely turned away in favor of candidates who had more experience on the bench or more decorated backgrounds, Broome always lifted his chin, picked himself up, and bravely submitted his name for the next Cabarrus County coaching job that came around.

Until finally, after his many trials, he got his “yes.”

Hickory Ridge named Broome the head of its boys basketball program on May 3. He replaces the highly respected Scott Fortune, who stepped down after one season to attend to a personal matter, Hickory Ridge athletics director Chis Batchelor said.

“I was looking for an opportunity to get my start,” said Broome, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant at West Cabarrus. “(Hickory Ridge Principal Shaun) Poole and Coach Batchelor trust me and are going to give me the opportunity to get my coaching career started at the next level. I’ve waited around for an opportunity for the last several years, and this feels really good.”

The fact that Broome is a mere 28 years old might make it seem as if his wait hasn’t been all THAT long. I mean, heck, I’ve got T-shirts that have been on this Earth longer than he has (not bragging), and many great coaches didn’t get a top job until they were in their 30s — or older.

But when a dream develops in high school, you do more than a decade of prep work, and you still hear so many consecutive “thanks, but no thanks” responses, it has a way of tearing at your spirit. At that point, you can do one of two things: give in and become resigned to the idea that it will never happen or continue to give everything until it does.

David Broome doesn’t give in to anything.

Broome, a 2011 Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate, made multiple stops as an assistant coach in the county. Before his two seasons working on Jabarr Adams’ staff at West Cabarrus, he had a five-year stint at Central Cabarrus, where he worked first under Kenyan Weaks and then Jim Baker.

During those stops, Broome worked diligently at his job, trying to glean as much knowledge as he could about the coaching trade. This was his passion, he was a single man, and so it made sense for him to devote as much of his time as possible to honing his skills on the hardwood.

He would become a sponge working beside men he respected and admired and, in between, he applied those skills at the JV and AAU levels.

Along the way, Broome tirelessly applied for head coaching jobs. Sometimes he landed interviews, sometimes he didn’t. He realized he was young, but his age didn’t keep him from believing he was ready.

Athletics directors in the area became accustomed to seeing his application come across their desks, and they were kind when they informed him they had made another choice.

And even though Broome himself frequently understood why they chose to go in another direction, it still stung. Boy, did it? But it didn’t dissuade him.

“I’ve applied for head coaching jobs at Northwest Cabarrus; I tried to get the A.L. Brown job; I tried to get the Central Cabarrus job when Coach Baker got hired,” Broome candidly explained. “Coach Weaks was the head coach when I first got there, and he stepped down after two years, and I just wasn’t old enough (to take over).

“But everything came together at Hickory Ridge. It’s just like a perfect storm. It all paid off. After all the no’s from the other schools, it was just God’s perfect timing.”

Don’t ever give up

And with the deepest respect to The Man Above, Broome’s relentlessness didn’t hurt, either.

It was a way of life that started for him back when he was a gangly ninth-grader at Northwest Cabarrus.

That year, Broome tried out for the JV basketball team, but he didn’t make it. When that happens at that age, when making the team is as much about respect around campus as it is about simply wanting to compete with your comrades, a lot of times it seems like the end of the world.

And Broome admits that as a 14-year-old, he, too, was succumbing to those teenage frailties.

“Most people, when they get cut, they pout and sulk about it and make a million excuses, and I was headed down that road,” Broome said. “My dad (also named David) told me to go speak to the JV coach (Joseph Watson) and ask why I got cut. So I went and talked to the coach.”

Broome said Watson didn’t have a problem providing an explanation, although it was tough to hear at first.

“The first thing he told me was that I needed to get in better shape,” Broome said. “The second thing was I needed to improve my shot, and the third thing was just get stronger.

“Pretty much what it came down to was he had 13 or 14 slots, it came down to about three or four of us, and he just had to go with his gut, and I wasn’t one of those guys, unfortunately.”

Sound familiar?

Ever the student — this guy graduated from college with a double major focused on mathematics — Broome spent the next year working on everything Watson told him. It’s been a practice that has stayed with him.

“I took his advice, and it’s just been instilled in me since then that I’ve always got to work for what I want,” Broome said. “I worked that whole season and came back a better basketball player.”

Broome made the JV team that sophomore year but was called up to the varsity during the season.

Broome played on some good teams at Northwest under then-coach Daniel Jenkins, who’s now at C.C. Griffin Middle School, as the Trojans made playoff appearances his junior and senior seasons.

His junior year, he played alongside three athletes who would become pros: Justin and Corey Seager, who became Major League Baseball stars, and Ameer Jackson, who has shined as a basketball player overseas.

In his senior season, when he was a co-captain for the Trojans, Broome’s squad included another future pro, Bradley Pinion, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs, along with Corey Seager and Jackson.

That year, the Trojans won 19 games and finished second in the league to a strong Concord team that was led by a championship-winning coach, Scott Brewer, and featured standouts such as Connor Burchfield and B.J. Beecher.

Northwest lost to — of all teams — Hickory Ridge in the conference tournament that season but reached the third round of the state playoffs, where they fell to West Rowan on a half-court buzzer-beater.

Still, Broome had played well that season, especially for a guy who had initially been cut from the team. He was second on the team in rebounds (just ahead of Corey Seager) and second in blocks.

Grinding in Greenville

As a 6-foot senior forward, Broome realized a college-playing career wasn’t in his future, but something interesting happened during his time at Northwest: the coaching bug had taken a big bite out of him.

A three-sport athlete for the Trojans — besides basketball, he was on the cross country and baseball teams — Broome was exposed to many coaches he admired. In basketball, it was Jenkins. In cross country, that was Keith Rhoney. And in baseball, Joe Hubbard set the perfect example.

“I’ve always been an encourager, a motivator, and just seeing the way (Jenkins, Rhoney and Hubbard) handled their programs, I kind of got the itch,” Broome said.

Right then and there, Broome decided he wasn’t just going to spend his time in the classroom when he enrolled at East Carolina University; he would get as much exposure as he could to quality coaching.

And in Greenville, he got the opportunity to learn from some highly regarded names.

Broome started out as an equipment manager for the football team, which was led by Ruffin McNeill at the time. McNeill’s offensive coordinator was Lincoln Riley, who later went on to head coaching success at Oklahoma and is now the top man for the Southern Cal Trojans.

Broome got as close to the coaches as he could, watching their every move, listening to their every word.

He learned.

During basketball season, Broome helped out with the East Carolina basketball team that was coached by Jeff Lebo, who starred at North Carolina and is now on the Tar Heels’ bench as an assistant under Hubert Davis.

Again, he learned.

Broome was making great strides in his coaching odyssey, and he got his first real opportunity as an assistant under Weaks in 2015. When Baker replaced Weaks in 2017, Broome stayed on the staff and took advantage of his time with the coaching veteran.

A year later, Adams invited Broome to join his staff, and the Wolverines were competitive this season, their first as a Class 4A program.

Through the years, Broome would apply for head coaching jobs, but nothing ever came of his attempts.

Then the Hickory Ridge job surprisingly became available.

The no’s were echoing in the recesses of his mind, but Broome bravely submitted his application for the Ragin’ Bulls’ position, too.

There was a different response this time.

Broome the Bull

Around 7 p.m. on May 3, Broome’s phone rang. On the other end, it was Poole.

Broome listened intently. He didn’t know what to think. He’d been here before, but he just tried to focus on the now.

His heart thumped as Poole began to speak.

“Dr. Poole said I was their No. 1 guy and he just trusted me the whole process,” Broome recalled. “My initial reaction was, ‘No way! This can’t be real!’

“I believe this job is a gold mine. I believe it’s one of the best coaching jobs you can have in the state of North Carolina, not just one of the best 4A jobs. I can’t wait to get started over there. I really think we can have something special and build a dynasty.”

Hickory Ridge won just eight games last season, although that record is a little misleading because the Bulls were extremely young but still managed to play some close games that could have gone either way.

But what makes Broome believe the Bulls are ready to build a dynasty in Harrisburg?

He doesn’t hesitate one iota with his response.

“I just believe we’ve got some of the best kids out there,” Broome said. “You’ve got great support in the community, you’ve got great buy-in from the students there — they’re going to show up to games — and they’re going to make it tough for the opponents. You’ve got size over there, and you’ve got all the resources that any coach in America could want. It’s just as good as some of those private jobs out there.”

What’s more, Broome believes in himself and believes he is ready.

He always has.

It’s the one thing that kept him firing off those applications to athletics directors, knowing many times the odds were against him in his youth.

But those qualities shined for Poole and Batchelor, who had already heard a lot about Broome before they interviewed him, and they became more convinced as talks moved along.

“He came very highly recommended throughout Cabarrus County by a lot of people who had been around a while and have known him,” Batchelor said. “Dr. Poole and I were extremely impressed when we interviewed him. He’s a young, high-energy guy.

“He’s been in Cabarrus County basketball. He knows our conference from being at West Cabarrus the past couple of years, and we’re just excited to have him.”

Broome is here now, and he plans on staying, just like he did when he worked his way back onto the Northwest basketball team all those years ago.

He knows he’s put in the work and paid his dues. But he also pays homage to those head coaches he worked with or simply has been around in his travels.

They helped give him his confidence, his wings to take flight. And now, thanks to one “yes,” it’s his time. The no’s ring hollow now.

“I’ve just seen some great mentors,” Broome said, “Coach Weaks, who played at Florida under Billy Donovan; and Coach Baker after that, having 30-plus years of college experience; and then Coach Adams, who had college playing and coaching experience.

“I’ve been blessed learning from some great guys: Coach Hubbard, Andy Poplin, Scott Brewer. And just my time as an assistant coach just watching other coaches in the conference: Jody Barbee over at Cox Mill, Lavar Batts at Robinson and Jason Stowe over at Concord. Just watching how they ran their programs and everything — I took everything that everybody did and I’m just morphing it into my own.”

The one thing Broome didn’t have to take from those coaches, though, is the refusal to be discouraged. He got that half a lifetime ago, when his dad told him to keep fighting, and he’s taken that on every stop along his life’s journey.

“I carry that mentality throughout everything I do,” Broome said. “I’ve been told ‘no’ a lot in my life, and I just take it as learning opportunities. I just keep building on it, working on things, and I know eventually it’s going to pay off.”

We don’t really know what kind of head coach Broome will be. That remains to be seen.

But what we do already know is that when times get rough and Broome tells his Bulls that hard work pays off, it’s not just another coaching mantra.

It’s a lesson for life that will take them as far as they dare to dream.