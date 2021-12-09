C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Landing his ‘dream job' at Mount Pleasant, Crosby finds his way back ‘home’

MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Crosby isn’t even from Cabarrus County, let alone Mount Pleasant, where he’ll soon be THE sports face in the tiny town, especially when autumn rolls around.
But in so many ways, Crosby is coming home.
On Tuesday, Crosby was named the new head football coach at Mount Pleasant High School, where he’ll replace a man, Mike Johns, who’s been this place’s face for 23 remarkable years.
The 35-year-old Crosby was born and raised in Rowan County, and he’s leaving a Jesse Carson program he helmed for three seasons. But his roots in Cabarrus County football run deep, so he won’t have to go through an adjustment period where he’s trying to learn the community or the kids he’ll be coaching or the best times to beat traffic on Highway 49.
In fact, Crosby got his coaching and teaching career, his football ideologies, all started right here more than a decade ago.
And in many ways, he never really left.
Since 2013, Crosby has owned a house roughly a few first downs from Highway 49, where his neighbors include Concord boys basketball coach Barrett Krueger and Central Cabarrus baseball coach Ronnie Bost.
Instead of moving back to Rowan County to lead Carson, he made the 25-minute drive from Cabarrus each day, which often made for late, late Friday nights/Saturday mornings after games.
He’s coached at a middle school in Cabarrus County and had sideline stints at three different high schools here, too. The Rowan County boy has been a Cabarrus man for quite a while now.
But now, in Mount Pleasant, he’s getting the job of his coaching life. And while I can only imagine how many highly qualified, highly motivated coaches applied to be the man who replaces The Man, it’s hard to imagine anyone more grateful than Crosby to have the Mount Pleasant job.
“This had been a dream job of mine,” Crosby told me the day after he was hired. “I did my student teaching in 2010 at Mount Pleasant, and while I was there I realized it was a special place – the community support, the local feel, just the way that everybody gets behind all their athletics, and especially that Friday-night feel.
“I knew that it was a place that I could see myself being for a long time, if the chance ever arose. When Coach Johns decided to step down, I knew I wanted to pursue that. And fortunately for me, (Mount Pleasant Principal Russ) Snyder and (athletics director Brad) Hinson, they believe in me and my vision for the program and what we can do moving forward, and they gave me a great opportunity.”
The Cabarrus life
Crosby’s love affair with Mount Pleasant began in that spring of 2010, when he was in his final semester at Catawba College. Back then, Gary Calamari was the school’s athletics director, and his wife, Susan, was a health and physical education teacher at the school. Susan was a cooperating teacher helping the aspiring coach. Both Calamaris took Crosby under their wings, and he flourished.
They were just two of several of the school’s leaders who helped familiarize him with the best way to navigate a school and build relationships with students and athletes.
While working as a student teacher that semester, Crosby was an assistant under then-Tigers baseball coach Bryan Tyson, who’s now the athletics director for the county. And as he waited to land his first full-time job after graduating from Catawba, Crosby helped Johns as a defensive line coach with the football team through the summer.
It was his first opportunity to rub elbows with Cabarrus coaching greatness, but it certainly wasn’t the last.
That fall, Crosby got a teaching job at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School, where he became an assistant coach on the seventh-grade football team. The next year, he was promoted to the eighth-grade head coach at Northwest Middle, and on Friday nights, he would work with Rich Williams, who was the head coach of the varsity program at Northwest High at the time, handling tasks such as keeping statistics.
Anything he could do to glean more knowledge.
Then it was on to Central Cabarrus, where Donnie Kiefer was just taking over the Vikings football program. Crosby worked as Kiefer’s defensive coordinator for five seasons.
“I owe a lot of where I am today to Coach Kiefer,” Crosby said. “I thought I knew a lot when I started with him, but he taught me a lot. He really mentored me, took me under his wing, and a lot of my program and how I want my program to be is based on how Coach Kiefer ran his programs.”
When Kenneth McClamrock took over for Kiefer at Central in 2017, Crosby stayed on his staff and gained more knowledge before leaving the following season to join then-Cox Mill coach Craig Stewart’s staff.
“We worked well together, and I also took a lot from how he did things,” Crosby said of his time with McClamrock. “I was molded between him and Coach Kiefer, and I was with Coach Stewart over at Cox Mill before I took the Carson job.
“I was fortunate to work under three of the best coaches to do it in this area in Coach Kiefer, Coach McClamrock and Coach Stewart. Most of my program is a mixture of Coach Kiefer, Coach McClamrock and Coach Stewart and the things I took from them. The weight program is the same way Coach Kiefer ran the weight room at Central. I’m very pleased. I was in the right spot at the right time.”
Crosby paused.
“And I had the pleasure of working with Coach Johns for a couple of months, and I obviously have big shoes to fill,” he said. “He’s a legend.”
Crossing the (county) line
Crosby is a Rowan County product, born and bred, and he graduated from South Rowan High School in 2005. He had played football and baseball at South Rowan, but he enrolled in Averett University in Virginia and spent two years on the football team.
After those two seasons at Averett, he wanted to get closer to home, so he got REALLY close, enrolling at nearby Catawba in Salisbury. For his last two years of college, he didn’t play football, but he returned to South Rowan, where his father, Danny, was the longtime athletics director, working with then-Raiders football coach Jason Rollins in the fall.
By the spring of 2010, of course, he was student teaching at Mount Pleasant. And, well, you know the rest: his tours of duty with Cabarrus coaches who taught him so much.
Those stops at Central and Cox Mill were perfect, invaluable, even. But there was something about that little 2A school off Highway 49 and Walker Road that left an indelible mark on Crosby when he first ventured into the county with coaching aspirations.
What is it that makes Mount Pleasant and its top football job so special?
For Crosby, that’s a simple question.
“First of all, it’s the people,” Crosby said. “And on any given Friday night, you go there and the town shuts down. It’s 100 percent community support. Unfortunately, in both Cabarrus and Rowan, there’s been so much growth – more schools have been built and communities have been split up. That hasn’t happened in Mount Pleasant, and hopefully it doesn’t, at least for a long, long time.
“That’s probably the main thing to me: that community support and that feeling you get on Friday night when everybody in town’s there pulling for you or getting on you if things aren’t going good. But that comes with it, that’s part of the territory.”
Throughout the years, while Crosby hoped to become Mount Pleasant’s football coach one day, he stayed focused on his job at Carson, which he accepted in 2019. He had work to do replacing Joe Pinyan, and it wasn’t exactly easy.
Besides, he figured, he owed it to Carson supporters, who encouraged his hiring when he had no head-coaching experience and helped lift him in his players up if they wound up on the wrong side of the scoreboard on Friday nights.
On paper, the Cougars were 9-19 in Crosby’s three seasons in China Grove. Not exactly sterling, no. But a closer look reveals vast improvement in many areas for the Cougars, including making the playoffs this year for the first time in six seasons.
It was around playoff time that Crosby heard that Johns was retiring.
How could he not? He was just down the road from the school.
“(Johns) announced the Friday of the last regular-season game,” Crosby recalled. “We made the playoffs that week, and we drew (Shelby) Crest. I thought about it, and I said, ‘There’ll be a time that I can think about (the Mount Pleasant job) and pursue that possibly,’ but I put 100 percent focus on what we were doing here at Carson and trying to be the best we could be going down to Crest, because we knew that would be a tall task.”
The Cougars lost a closer-than-expected game (28-7) to the Crest, one of the state’s perennial powerhouses, in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Now, it was time for Crosby to think about his future.
Should he throw his ring in the hat for a job – his dream job – that quite possibly was going to attract candidates nationwide? Or should he continue his work with steadily improving Carson?
“I got home, sat down, talked to my wife (Erin), and we talked about it, and I knew (applying to Mount Pleasant) was something that I wanted to do,” Crosby said. “I reached out to them and went through the application process and the interview process and all that.”
Before too long, Crosby got the call from Snyder and Hinson. He would be the first head football coach the Tigers hired in nearly a quarter-century.
It was a dream realized. More than a decade later.
“It was pretty surreal,” Crosby recalled about learning he was hired. “Mr. Snyder and Coach Hinson called and offered me the position. I was in awe. I was not shocked – I don’t mean to sound cocky. But it was definitely a surreal moment. I got emotional. It was something I had been working toward, but then there was the other range of emotions, because I love everything about Carson. The support I have gotten here has been awesome. I can’t say that enough.
“It was both ranges of emotions. It was, ‘Yes! This is it! This is my dream job! This is what I have been wanting to do.’ But then you’re having to talk to high school kids that you love and care about and let them know that you’re leaving.”
Crosby is expected to start with the Tigers sometime in mid-January. He can’t wait for Erin to be sitting in the Mount Pleasant stands, and he talked excitedly about how he wants his 2½-year-old son, William, to form relationships with players that will create lifelong memories for both of them.
“I can’t wait,” Crosby said. “I told my wife, ‘All this meeting the community and meeting the players, that’s super important, because I want to build those relationships. But I’ll be in my element whenever we get started – get in the weight room, get out on the field and be able to see the guys succeed and go through hardships together, because that’s why we do it.’
“I want to see the kids get better. I met with them (Wednesday), and I told them, ‘We’re going to laugh together, cry together, have fun, get mad at each other. But it’s going to be one big family,’ That’s something we’ve preached here (at Carson), and we’ll definitely keep that going forward at Mount because I believe in loving each other – coaching them hard but loving them even harder.”
And, at long last, he won’t have to drive to a neighboring county to bond with his players.
He can hop onto Highway 49, even in the worst of traffic, and be there in a matter of minutes.