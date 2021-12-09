C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Landing his ‘dream job' at Mount Pleasant, Crosby finds his way back ‘home’

Before too long, Crosby got the call from Snyder and Hinson. He would be the first head football coach the Tigers hired in nearly a quarter-century.

It was a dream realized. More than a decade later.

“It was pretty surreal,” Crosby recalled about learning he was hired. “Mr. Snyder and Coach Hinson called and offered me the position. I was in awe. I was not shocked – I don’t mean to sound cocky. But it was definitely a surreal moment. I got emotional. It was something I had been working toward, but then there was the other range of emotions, because I love everything about Carson. The support I have gotten here has been awesome. I can’t say that enough.

“It was both ranges of emotions. It was, ‘Yes! This is it! This is my dream job! This is what I have been wanting to do.’ But then you’re having to talk to high school kids that you love and care about and let them know that you’re leaving.”

Crosby is expected to start with the Tigers sometime in mid-January. He can’t wait for Erin to be sitting in the Mount Pleasant stands, and he talked excitedly about how he wants his 2½-year-old son, William, to form relationships with players that will create lifelong memories for both of them.