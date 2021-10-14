C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve

But if you think that’s the entire story of Batts Sr.’s impact, you just don’t know what’s going on.

And there’s a good chance you really don’t.

Batts wanted it that way.

A scary diagnosis

Not that long after he experienced the ecstasy of becoming a state championship coach, Batts was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. Although some close to him knew, Batts tried to keep it as private as possible.

Full-disclosure: Shortly after his diagnosis, Batts shared the information with me. My initial reaction was concern for Batts and his family, which features Lavar Jr., wife Starr and daughter Li’Ara. Then, yes, my reporter’s hat slid back on, and I was trying to get the facts about a story that would certainly impact the community.

That night, after a Jay M. Robinson basketball game, Batts stood in the gym’s back hallway and gave me the facts.

And then he asked me not to write it.

“I don’t want my players worrying about this during the season, and I definitely don’t want them to use it as an excuse to not play well.” Batts told me. “One day, I will be OK with you writing it, but right now I’m asking you not to.”