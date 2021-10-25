C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Ragin’ Bulls looked their best in an ’ugly’ game

HARRISBURG – Nobody wants to play a close game.
Nobody.
Ask players from any championship-caliber team – or any mediocre team, for that matter – and they’ll tell you that they’d rather win by breaking the scoreboard with points than playing a tightly contested, white-knuckled game that comes down to the wire.
But most of the time, those tight ones are just necessary. Few teams roll to the title by hanging half a hundred on everybody and winning by four touchdowns.
The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls finally had a close call in a conference game Friday night, and they’ll be infinitely better for it.
No. 6 Cox Mill gave the Bulls all they could handle, leading by double digits early and making them play catch-up for most of the night.
The Bulls couldn’t rely on their prodigious talent simply being better. They couldn’t expect the Chargers to eventually cower in fear because Hickory Ridge has been dominating the Greater Metro 4 Conference this season.
The Bulls had to take the situation for what it was, dig deep and find something extra – problem-solve under pressure, if you will – to keep their perfect GMC record intact.
They had to realize that their video-game-points-producing offense wasn’t going to have another 40-point night.
They had to realize that the defense would have to do the heavy lifting this time.
And they did.
THAT’S how they rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit – the first they’ve faced in the conference this year – to emerge with a 28-17 victory.
THAT’S how they secured at least a share of the inaugural GMC championship.
And THAT’S why the Bulls are more poised than ever to make a strong run in the state playoffs this season.
Again, nobody chooses a close game. But when it happens, and you work your way through it to emerge unscathed, you appreciate it. At least once your heart rate finally returns to normal.
As he stood on the field Friday night as a conference champion after an “ugly” win, Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson was thankful for what his team had just endured – and proud.
“We probably did,” Wilsons said when asked if his dominant team needed a close game like this. “I thought about it as the game was going on. I said, ‘We probably need to have something like this.’
“I remember we kind of had this kind of game in my first year – we played (Kernersville) Glenn (in the first round of the state playoffs). We were moving the ball -- scoring, scoring, scoring—and we didn’t find a way at the end, and we lost that one. At halftime, we were down 7-0, and you could tell our kids didn’t know how to react. I think it was good for our kids to kind of be in this situation, down 17-7, and they found a way to win.
“That’s the thing,” Wilson added. “Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty, it’s not going to be the way we want. That’s what I was trying to tell (the players): It’s no different in life – you’ve got to find a way to win.”
The Bulls had an overload of pressure Friday. And the way that they handled it was especially impressive, considering that they’d won their previous four GMC games by an average of 28 points.
But Cox Mill showed no fear early, using the running of Tyrell Coard and the strong leg of kicker Sam Weber to jump out to a 10-0 lead. By halftime, the Chargers were up 17-7, and the normally lethal Hickory Ridge offense wasn’t dangerous at all. During one three-series stretch in the first half, the Bulls came away with three turnovers.
But the defense came to the rescue. Second-half interceptions by Layton Clouse and Kyle Perry resulted in a pair of “Pick 6’s,” and star receiver Christian Hamilton nabbed an interception toward the end of the game to officially slam the door shut on the Chargers.
The defense energized the large crowd at The Ridge and provided motivation for the entire team.
The Hickory Ridge defense has been good all year, but as with any sport at any level, the offense usually got most of the luster because of how fast it could strike and how magical it could make plays look.
But defense took center stage on Friday.
“The defense played really well,” Wilson said. “You just get feelings about things, and I said, ‘Man, it’s probably going to be an ugly one (offensively), and we’re just going to have to find a way to win.
“Usually when you have those types of (offensive) nights, you find a way to lose. Like I told our kids at halftime, this was kind of the first time they hit a wall. When we were at (Charlotte Chambers earlier in the season), we got down, but we were in the game because we were kind of moving. But in this one, everything that kind of could go wrong did. You just find out a little bit about yourself, and our kids have some resolve.
“(Defensive coordinator Darren Shepherd) had a great plan on defense, we found a couple of ways to score on offense, and here we are.”
And for as much as they hate playing tight ball games, even the Hickory Ridge players had to admit that winning like this was pretty cool – and edifying.
“It just shows the character of our team, how we can go into halftime like that, make adjustments, come back out here and shut them out in the second half,” Perry said. “I think it helps us.”
And for it all to end with Hickory Ridge’s first conference title in a decade is even sweeter. Hamilton, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the Class of 2023, is elated about that.
But he’s not satisfied.
Good teams probably hate being satisfied after a win just as much they hate playing close games.
“It’s another achievement for us, but this is not our main goal,” Hamilton said of the GMC championship. “Our main goal is to win states. That’s what we want.”
A game like this one made the Bulls more prepared for an intense playoff run. Yes, they have lost games this season – to two of the state’s best teams in Chambers and Charlotte Catholic. But I would argue that they learned more about who they really are, what they’re really capable of, Friday when they had to come up with a solution as they were losing a game that they were SUPPOSED to win, being that they’re the state’s 16th-ranked team playing a Cox Mill squad that already had three conference losses.
“I’m really proud of the team, everybody involved,” Wilson said. “I think we really, really have got something to still be special here.”
Even if it takes winning ugly sometimes.