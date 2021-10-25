C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Ragin’ Bulls looked their best in an ’ugly’ game

They had to realize that the defense would have to do the heavy lifting this time.

And they did.

THAT’S how they rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit – the first they’ve faced in the conference this year – to emerge with a 28-17 victory.

THAT’S how they secured at least a share of the inaugural GMC championship.

And THAT’S why the Bulls are more poised than ever to make a strong run in the state playoffs this season.

Again, nobody chooses a close game. But when it happens, and you work your way through it to emerge unscathed, you appreciate it. At least once your heart rate finally returns to normal.

As he stood on the field Friday night as a conference champion after an “ugly” win, Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson was thankful for what his team had just endured – and proud.

“We probably did,” Wilsons said when asked if his dominant team needed a close game like this. “I thought about it as the game was going on. I said, ‘We probably need to have something like this.’

