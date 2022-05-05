C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With his dad guiding them, Carnes and his doubles partner, Gomez, have dream season

MOUNT PLEASANT — The final year of Jadon Carnes’ high school athletic career had already gotten off to a sterling start.

In the winter, not only was he the star of the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team, he closed out the season by helping the Tigers reach the state playoffs and winning the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference Player of the Year Award.

That set off a recruiting bonanza that ultimately ended with Carnes signing a National Letter of Intent to play hoops at Brevard College.

Then spring arrived.

And while he was getting ready to play what only is his secondary sport, Carnes got to experience one of the most rewarding aspects of his athletic life: playing for his father.

Mark Carnes took over as coach of the Mount Pleasant boys tennis team this year, and Jadon became his No. 1 singles player. Jadon was ecstatic and, honestly, didn’t think things could get even better.

But they did.

At the team’s first practice, Jadon was introduced to a foreign exchange student from Spain who spoke his same language he did on the tennis court: teamwork and winning.

Together, Jadon Carnes and Gonzalo Gomez would tear up the YVC.

The duo went unbeaten, en route to winning the conference doubles title, and they carried that momentum with them last week to Salisbury High School, where they won the 2A Midwest Regional championship.

On Friday, they begin the monumental step of trying to claim the Class 2A state crown. The Mount Pleasant pair will meet Brevard’s Bradley Rising and Christian Prescott for their opening match at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

Winning, of course, would be amazing. Who wouldn’t want to be a state champion? And these two have a legitimate chance.

But for Jadon Carnes and Gomez, it’s evident that “winning” is in the eye of the beholder.

A perfect pairing

Gomez had been a solid young player in his community in the Canary Islands. And even though he hadn’t played tennis competitively for two years, he was good enough to be ranked the Tigers’ No. 2 singles player this year.

But Jadon wasn’t necessarily convinced that it would equate to success when his dad paired them as doubles partners.

“We practiced two weeks, and I got to know him, but I wasn’t sure how it was going to pan out, how our games were going to click together,” Jadon said.

Then they played their first match of the season against Gray Stone Day, a contest they won, 8-1.

It was magic, a symbiotic connection that would take them farther than either had ever imagined.

“After our first match, with the way that we won,” Jadon said, “that’s when I knew, ‘OK, if we get it together, we can really be something special.’”

They did get it together, and most of their remaining matches wound up just like the first.

In many ways, it was a study in opposites attracting.

It started with the physical. Compared to the 6-foot-4 Carnes, Gomez stands 5-6. And while Carnes is left-handed, Gomez is a righty.

But that difference is part of what makes them so lethal as a doubles team.

“It’s cool because he’s a lot shorter than I am, so he can get to a lot of those balls that are at harder angles, and I can crush it easier at the net,” Jadon said. “I’m more so moving around. We click really well with ball placement; he can put it somewhere, and I’m over there looking to punch it away after the (opponent) puts it back.

“Me being left-handed and him being right-handed, we’ve learned how to communicate with hand signals to be able to hit the ball where we want it to go, and we’ve been able to do that in just a short amount of time.”

We won’t give away any trade secrets for the duo when it comes to those hand signals, but think about it this way: If Gomez is serving, Jadon will put up a finger pointing a certain direction (it’s not as obvious as you might think), and Gomez will immediately know where the ball is headed. Carnes can then be better prepared to get in position for the return, if not the kill shot.

Or vice versa.

While the Spaniard speaks really good English, no words are required.

“It’s perfect,” Gomez said.

Rejoicing at regionals

Despite their YVC dominance, things got a little more tenuous when the regionals arrived, starting with their first match, as the second-seeded pair took on a tandem from West Stokes.

The two Tigers were off their game at the onset of the match. In fact, they were befuddled.

“We were used to the regular style of doubles, which is one guy on the baseline and one guy at the net,” Jadon explained. “But they switched it up and put two guys back, and we had never seen that before or practiced how to handle that, so we kind of had to adjust, depending how the match went along, and it frustrated us. It got to our heads.”

Ultimately, they regained their composure, made the proper adjustments, used their signals brilliantly, and took a 6-3, 7-5 victory. It was their toughest test of the year, it took place in hostile territory, and they had survived, figuring out how to push themselves under intense circumstances.

The dream season would continue, and they would be better for what they had just endured.

“We played well in the regular season, and we took care of business, but that first round of regionals we really got tested,” Jadon said. “They gave us a run for our money in that first round with that different style of play, and the pressure of us being seeded (so high) and the expectations that we had kind of made us a little nervous. We kind of lost communication, but … we overcame that. We figured out how to communicate with each other under the conditions, not putting each other down.

“That’s why I’m so proud of my partner, Gonzalo, because the way we handled that match was our best all year.”

But that win didn’t give them the regional title. That came when they defeated the top-seeded team in the field, Surry Central’s Josh Pardue and Jacob Edmonds.

Pardue and Edmonds were 19-0, and many in the crowd expected them to get their 20th win rather easily.

Carnes and Gomez handled them by a score of 6-1, 6-2.

“It feels amazing,” Gomez said. “I’m so excited because I’m from Spain. I came to Mount Pleasant as an exchange student, so I was so excited winning regionals. And now, going to states was my goal when I came here.”

Welcome to Mount Pleasant

Gomez first picked up a tennis racket when he was 6 years old, but eight years later, he sat it down. He thought it might be for good.

“I wasn’t feeling good playing on my team in that moment,” Gomez said. “And with COVID and all those things, I decided to quit and play another sport.”

That sport was handball.

It wasn’t until he became a part of the foreign-exchange program and found himself in Smalltown, USA, that he picked a racket back up again.

Gomez had played soccer for the Tigers in the fall, and he figured he would try a spring sport. Tennis was the main thing he was familiar with, and the courts started calling him again.

When he first moved here, he didn’t know the difference between conference, regionals or states. He just wanted to play.

The initial shock of moving to Mount Pleasant had been tough, but playing the sport he had loved for so many years would make the last few months here go by smoother.

Not that he didn’t like Mount Pleasant; actually, he loved it. But the whole experience took some adjusting. For one thing, even though he was a senior by school standards in the United States, he had just turned 16. He would’ve only been a sophomore in Spain.

Then there was the language barrier.

“I knew English but not as good as now,” Gomez said. “The most different thing for me was to understand American accents and how fast people can speak and all those things.

“The first month, it was pretty difficult. It was a whole different thing, and people were very different, and I didn’t know anybody. But now I feel pretty good.”

It helped that Gomez had two great host families. The first was Mount Pleasant social studies teacher Julie Love and her family. Then, it was Chris and Kristie Broadway, who have an 11th-grade son, Jackson, who’s also on the tennis team.

Both families showered Gomez with love and assistance but also gave him his independence, and he steadily found his way. He loves this town, he loves this school. He’s a Tiger, no matter where he spends the rest of his life.

“It has been one of my best experiences that I’ve had in my entire life,” said Gomez. “I have learned a lot of things. I’ve learned to take care of myself. I loved it. It has been great.”

Especially the local cuisine.

“All the food is my favorite thing. I love it,” he said with a laugh.

But he definitely has his favorite. And this one makes him an official Spanish country boy, if there ever was one.

“I know that it’s going to sound weird, but biscuits, I love them,” Gomez said sheepishly. “We don’t have those in Spain, and I’m going to try to eat them as much as possible these five weeks that I have left.”

Now, Gomez — even with a belly full of buttered carbs — will try to take a state championship back to his native country, where he’ll enter his junior year in the fall and resume his tennis career.

In tiny Mount Pleasant, of all places, nearly 4,000 miles from his hometown, he found his love for the sport again.

Winning a state title would take things to another level, but this season and this foreign-exchange experience also has taught him about keeping things in proper perspective.

“That would be perfect,” Gomez said of winning a state championship this weekend. “I would be so happy with that. But, you know, I feel I’ve done a lot. I’m happy with all I’ve done already, so I’m proud of that.”

We are family

Proper perspective is one thing Gomez has learned from Mark and Jadon Carnes this spring.

When he was offered the job, Mark was glad to have the opportunity to coach his son, but it’s not as if his schedule wasn’t already kind of full.

OK, it was super swamped.

For one thing, he’s the founder and lead pastor of He’s Alive Church in Kannapolis. In his “down time,” he and his wife, Lori, are closely following the sports journeys of Jadon and his two younger brothers, Ryder and Baylon.

Jadon was courted by several schools after the season, and Mark was right there for every trip, far and wide.

Nonetheless, no matter how full his to-do list, Mark decided to take on the task of filling in for the retired Elizabeth Webb, who led the Tigers to conference championships in four of her seven seasons as coach, including last season.

“When I took the job, I didn’t take it because I had nothing to do, but you take it to make time for what you value, and that’s family,” Mark said. “To be able to experience that is very special, especially his senior year.”

In addition to Jadon, Mark also got to coach one of his other sons, Ryder, a freshman, on the tennis team. It was a success by any measure.

Besides having a roster laden with inexperienced players, the Tigers spent part of the season in first place in the league standings. They ultimately finished third.

But, again, perspective.

That’s what made Mark appreciate about leading Jadon in his final high school season.

Mark didn’t just bring a father’s love to the court; he also brought keen knowledge and experience. A Waxhaw native, he had been a star player at Parkwood High School in the 1980s, even reaching the state finals as a doubles player in his senior season, before going on to a four-year playing career at Wingate University.

And he had experience with Mount Pleasant tennis courts, something he jokes about, especially since he never imagined the town of roughly 2,000 would become the haven for raising his family.

“What’s so funny is I remember traveling up here to play in Mount Pleasant, back when they were in the old high school on 49,” Mark said. “I can remember just thinking, ‘Who in the world lives out here?’

“The irony of it all is now I live 10 minutes from the school.”

Growing up here, Jadon was never a problem child, a rabble-rouser. In fact, around Mount Pleasant, he’s known as what the older folks would call “a good kid,” the kind who serves in the children’s ministry in his church and helps students at school. But he decided early on that he would be on even better behavior with Mark as the Tigers’ coach.

“When he took the job, the first thing I told myself was, ‘I don’t want to be that son that’s going to be disrespectful; I’m just going to act like he’s a regular coach of mine,’” Jadon said.

Well, that’s not entirely true.

Jadon didn’t call most of his other coaches “Dad,” which is something else he vowed to do when Mark first took the job.

“I mean, I’ve called him Dad my whole life, and I didn’t see why I should stop,” Jadon said. “Yeah, there’s been times when I’ve wanted to just shake something at him, just because it’s my dad and he gets on me. It was definitely different seeing him coaching me, as opposed to just being on the sideline watching. But it was not really a hard adjustment. And, honestly, it really paid off for both of us.”

Don’t stop believin’

So Jadon and Gomez listened, intently, to everything Mark said. For Gomez, it was because he was still learning the local culture and some of the finer aspects of the game after being away from it a few years. Jadon also was learning, but now that he had his dad/coach in an official role at school, he wanted to take advantage of it. All of it. And he wanted to set a good example for the young team.

And Mark handled his coaching duties — and everything else he has going on — with aplomb. In addition to Jadon and Gomez’s doubles success, Mark was able to coach Jadon to an undefeated record (12-0) as a singles player.

When the regular season ended, Jadon had to make a choice: Would he pursue a state title as a doubles or singles player?

He had reached the state tournament last season with his doubles partner, Jake Rogers, who has since graduated, but they lost in the first round. Why not try to make a run as a singles player?

Here’s why:

“Every year that I had gone to regionals, I always played doubles,” said Jadon. “But I just had a feeling that, with my partner this year, we had a shot to really do something special if we truly clicked. And it happened, it really paid off. I was experienced in the doubles area, and I had a really good partner, so I just took the risk.”

Mark always knew this could happen.

He believed in the promise and aggressive style with which Gomez played. And he definitely believed in his oldest son, the boy he affectionately calls “J-Dog,” the boy he’d taught the game at a young age and watched him grow into one of the best players – if not THE best – in his league.

“Seeing them go to states is very exciting,” Mark said. “It’s a thrill for me to see their hard work pay off. I told them at the beginning of the year that if they put in the work, they’ll get there. But the biggest emotion for me is gratitude, just being thankful for the journey, especially coaching my son. The states is the icing on the cake.”

“As far as expectations, we just want to go out and compete with all we have and leave it all on the court and let these guys just enjoy the experience,” Mark added. “Yeah, we want to win. Are we going to play to win? Yeah. But we also want to enjoy the experience.

“Even if they lose, that’ll be a score. We’ve already won. The winning and losing won’t be about a score; the winning and losing will be about the fact that we just get to do this thing together.

Jadon actually might appreciate it even more than Mark.

During a recent interview, Jadon repeatedly spoke of how he never thought the opportunity to be coached by his dad in high school would ever happen. He recalled days when Mark would be out in the yard providing instructions and later coaching him in youth leagues.

But this, this right here, tops it all.

So this weekend, whether it’s another first-round ouster or a run all the way to the 2A title, nothing could take away the euphoric feeling of being there with his dad.

This is his senior season from heaven.

The senior season he’d always imagined but never imagined would feel THIS good.

“It means a lot to me,” Jadon said. “With him having a tennis background and with everything he accomplished, it helps a lot. Being able to learn from him has been a really good gift. The knowledge that he’s put on to me and Gonzalo, and the way we’ve been coachable toward him and the way he’s coached us, it’s really been great.

“And being able to do the things that he did when he was in high school, it’s a really big honor for me. Such an honor.”