cfa Church changes name to Multiply Church with new unified look

The church currently has several locations across the Greater-Charlotte area in: Concord, Charlotte and Davidson. Every location will have its name changed to Multiply and its location. But the Davidson will go through a complete name change. The church was recently able to purchase some land in the Lake Norman area in order to build a larger location. The congregation has outgrown its current space.

Multiply church will also officially open Multiply Harrisburg in January 2021.

The church's other ministries — like Kinds World and 365 Students Ministries — will be renamed to Multiply Kids and Multiply Youth. This, Hernandez said, will help connect these ministries with the church as a whole. With the former names, that connection could sometimes get lost or never happen, he said.

"It is possible for families to be involved in 365 Student Ministries," he said, "and not feel a connection to cfa."

The Dream Center, however, will keeps its name, Hernandez said.

The church wanted to make sure that, while the name is different, its roots in Concord were still honored. While the church has grown passed its concord presence, its message never changed. The mission has always been to reach people for Christ and to serve the community, Witherup said.

"We are saying this is what our church was founded on. When pastor Tom came here, he wanted to reach as many people as he could for Jesus," he said. "This is our heart and our heritage and it is just expressed in a new way."