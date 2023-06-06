GASTONIA – Gaston College freshman Brantleigh Parrott, who starred at Central Cabarrus, added another honor on Tuesday when she became the Rhinos’ first All-American selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Parrott was named a first-team NJCAA Division I outfielder.

Last week, Parrott was named a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American as the special "Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher" award winner.

Last season, baseball player Konni Durschlag was a third team All-American baseball selection by thejbb.net website to become the first to be so honored in school history.

This year, Parrott was a key pitcher, hitter and fielder for the Rhinos' run to the NJCAA World Series after the team won a Region 10 regular season and tournament titles and NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District championship in their first year as an official team.

She finished with a 24-1 record, six saves, 0.55 ERA and 305 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings in 36 appearances (18 starts) this season as a pitcher. And she hit .465 with two home runs, 58 RBIs and 20 stolen bases as a hitter.

Parrott led all NJCAA Division I pitchers in ERA and strikeouts and was 12th in victories and her ERA was first among all NJCAA pitchers (Division I, II and III) and her strikeout total was second among all NJCAA pitchers.

At the plate, she was first in Region 10 in RBIs and third in batting average.

Her only pitching defeat came in the opening round of the NJCAA World Series when eventual champion Florida SouthWestern rallied in the late innings for a 5-2 victory; Florida SouthWestern would go on to win its third straight title.