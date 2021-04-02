Walmart employee drives through storefront

CONCORD— A former Walmart employee drove through the Thuder Road storefront Friday morning Concord Police said.

Before the store opened, Concord Police were informed around 6 a.m. that a car had driven through the Walmart near Concord Mills.

Once officers were on scene, they went inside the store and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a police official said, was a former Walmart employee and had been fired within the last week.

The police official did not give any motive for why the employee would drive into the store.

There were no injuries reported and all employees made it out of the store.

The car caused significant damage to the front doors. After cradhing into the store, the suspect continued to drive around inside, going down aisles.

The police official said he had never seen anything like this happen in a store.

Officials stated that the suspect is facing charges but didn't give any specifics.

It is unclear when the store will reopen.