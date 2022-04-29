After long delay, Royal Oaks will perform its second musical

Royal Oaks School of the Arts is putting on its second musical production, Lion King Junior, this May after waiting over a year to perform.

Getting started

Drama club students were in their tenth week of rehearsals for Lion King Junior in 2020 when the pandemic caused schools to close in-person learning and go online. The production of the play went on hold.

The pause in production was devastating news, Arts Coordinator and Theater Teacher Amy-Lyn Foster remembered.

When Royal Oaks reopened in 2018 as a school of the arts, it also held its first musical production, “Seussical”. The musical was a hit, inspiring many Royal Oaks students to join the drama club.

“Some kids who watched the performance in the audience left in tears, they loved it so much,” Foster said.

Seeing the interest, Foster and the school got the rights to perform Lion King Junior in 2020. There was a flood of students that signed up and by the time the production had to be on hold, there were 100 students.

But once schools went back in person and clubs started meeting again, it looked like the show could go on.

Coming back

Until this school year, working on productions was on hold. To get kids excited again for the Lion King Production, Foster taught her theater classes some of the big musical numbers.

“We just did not touch musical theater for almost the last two years,” Foster said. “I wanted to do something that reminded them of what we were doing.”

And it worked. Students raced once again to sign up.

When Foster was finally able to bring the cast together, things had changed since 2020. Some students had moved away, some had grown out of their previous roles and there were even some new students who wanted to get involved.

One saving grace was Musical Theatre International's agreement to extend the rights of the play until the school could perform it ⁠— saving the school more royalty fees.

The original Lion King Junior cast had 106 members. There were now 66, and 21 of those students are from the original cast.

With a slightly smaller group and some new faces, Foster made changes to the casting roles and the rehearsal schedule.

One thing Foster was excited to change was the number of leads. She created two full sets of casts, allowing each lead performer one matinee and one evening performance.

“We are able to get more lead performers on the stage than we were going to before, with this method,” she explained.

And students can’t wait to get on the stage. While Foster had a fleeting worry that students may have lost interest during virtual learning, her students proved otherwise.

“The students were holding on to their excitement during the shutdown,” she said.

Becoming a K-8 school of the arts

Foster has been with the school as its arts coordinator, since it was reopened as a school of the arts.

Royal Oaks is the only arts focused school in the county. The school offers theater, dance, music, visual arts and strings in its curriculum. Through the Choice Program, the school’s reach into the district is strong.

“That did a lot of things for us,” Foster said. “It opened up our program to the whole county. Any students that apply to come and go through the choice program even if they aren’t in our slated district. That expanded the outreach that we have with students. We can reach farther into the county.”

Not long before the pandemic — Royal Oaks became the only K-8 school within the Cabarrus County School System. Royal Oaks fifth graders are able to renew to stay in the fine arts program, like the STEM and IB programs. Seats are also available for students that don’t currently attend the school.

One middle school student is making a big impact on the Lion King Junior production Cailyn Munoz and her mom offered to help create some of the major costume pieces for the play, like the elephant, Scar’s chest piece and giraffe heads.

Seeing Munoz's interest in performance and set design reminded Foster of the school’s teaching strategy. As part of the A+ Schools of N.C. Network, Royal Oaks integrates the arts across subject matter.

“When we deliver instruction in the classroom. We deliver it through the arts,” Foster said. “What really changed for our students — for example if we are studying fractions, teachers make sure that they deliver that instruction through the arts in addition to a traditional way. They may tie music and math because music is written in fractions.”

With the growing interest in musical theater at the school, there is even more of the arts integrated into one event for students. But with the interest comes need.

Growing needs

When “Seussical” was performed, the school didn’t have any stage lighting and instead used the bright overhead lights.

To give this and future productions proper lighting, the school held a poster fundraiser that brought in more than $3,000 in two weeks. It was enough to cover the lights and even reserve some for new mics, something the school will need in future productions.

Foster is also hoping to see the drama club program grow to perform two productions a year: with one before the holidays and one in the spring.

With the way students have taken to musical theater, it will be sticking around.

“These kids amaze me. When I teach them something, they will go home and rehearse it, and they come back and remember how we did it. It just shows their excitement for the program.”

Performances of Lion King Junior will be held at the school May 13, 14 and 15. Tickets are available here.