Cabarrus College of Health Sciences listed as fastest-growing, least expensive private college in North Carolina

CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences is the fastest-growing and least expensive private college in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities’ (NCICU) 2020-21 Statistical Report released last month.
Cabarrus College recorded a 32% increase in undergraduate, full-time equivalent enrollment from fall 2016 to fall 2020, compared to an average 6% decrease in enrollment among other NCICU colleges. For the past two years, the college has also been the least expensive private college in North Carolina, with tuition and fees totaling $13,574 during the 2019-20 academic year and $13,966 during the 2020-21 academic year, compared to state averages of $30,689 and $31,558, respectively.
“Cabarrus College of Health Sciences offers an unrivaled value in health care education. We play a vital role in educating future health care professionals,” said Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D., president of Cabarrus College. “Making college as affordable as possible for as many people as possible, we create the workforce pipeline our health systems and communities need, alleviating shortages in critical areas.”
In addition to being the lowest-cost private college in North Carolina, Cabarrus College recently launched four new scholarships for first-year and transfer students to help make higher education more affordable. The college’s new Cabarrus Cares Scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition and general fees for students from North Carolina who enroll full time directly from high school and demonstrate financial need.
The new 1942 Club Scholarship, sponsored by the alumni association for Cabarrus College, is a $1,000 award for first-year students who enroll in Cabarrus College full time directly from high school, have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.
For transfer students, Cabarrus College offers the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Transfer Scholarship and the Transfer Student Legacy Scholarship. The PTK Transfer Scholarship is a $1,000 award for new transfer students who are inducted into PTK, the national honor society for two-year colleges. Transfer students who are dependents of Cabarrus College alumni are eligible for the $500 Legacy Scholarship.
“One of our top priorities is to enroll a student body which represents the communities we serve. If we want to continue to meet the needs of our community, we must attract the best and brightest students, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Cruickshank. “We must create an opportunity for all deserving students who seek a career in health care to attend Cabarrus College.”