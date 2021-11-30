Cabarrus College of Health Sciences listed as fastest-growing, least expensive private college in North Carolina

CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences is the fastest-growing and least expensive private college in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities’ (NCICU) 2020-21 Statistical Report released last month.

Cabarrus College recorded a 32% increase in undergraduate, full-time equivalent enrollment from fall 2016 to fall 2020, compared to an average 6% decrease in enrollment among other NCICU colleges. For the past two years, the college has also been the least expensive private college in North Carolina, with tuition and fees totaling $13,574 during the 2019-20 academic year and $13,966 during the 2020-21 academic year, compared to state averages of $30,689 and $31,558, respectively.

“Cabarrus College of Health Sciences offers an unrivaled value in health care education. We play a vital role in educating future health care professionals,” said Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D., president of Cabarrus College. “Making college as affordable as possible for as many people as possible, we create the workforce pipeline our health systems and communities need, alleviating shortages in critical areas.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}