CCS superintendent appoints new principal, assistant principals

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Board of Education Monday, Jan. 9.

Lacee Jacobs, assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named principal at Mount Pleasant High School, replacing Russ Snyder who has resigned. She will begin her role at Mount Pleasant High on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Lacee began her educational career in 2010 as an exceptional children's teaching assistant in Wilmington. She later served as a school counselor at New Hanover High School (Wilmington) and Rocky River High School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) before joining Cabarrus County Schools as a counselor at Northwest Cabarrus High in 2015. In 2019, Lacee began her administrative career as an assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Lacee earned her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, a master's degree from Wake Forest University, and completed the Aspiring High School Principal's program at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Janelle Grey, MTSS coach at Hickory Ridge Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at Roberta Road Middle School in a position created by the school's growth. She will begin her role at Roberta Road at a date to be determined later.

Janelle began her educational career in 2008 as a third grade teacher at J.H. Gunn Elementary School in Charlotte. She joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2015 as a math and science teacher at J.N. Fries STEM Middle School before being named as the MTSS coach and math interventionist at the school in 2017. In 2020, Janelle transitioned to Hickory Ridge Elementary School serving as a 5th grade teacher and MTSS Coach.

Janelle earned her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte and is currently completing her final semester in the Principal Fellows Program at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Shane McClintock, dean of students at J.M. Alexander Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools), has been named assistant principal at Roberta Road Middle School, replacing Emily Angles, who has moved to the same position at Pitts School Road Elementary. Shane will begin his new role at Roberta Road at a date to be determined later.

He began his social studies teaching career in 2015 at J.M. Alexander Middle before being named dean of students at the school in 2021. Prior to teaching, he spent four years as a general manager and human resources specialist in minor league baseball.

Shane holds a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from Winthrop University.

"Please join me in congratulating Lacee and Janelle on their new roles and welcoming Shane to Cabarrus County Schools," Kopicki said.