'Little Free Library' opens outside Cannon Ballers offices in Downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Another “Little Free Library” has come to Cabarrus County.

“Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen” McKenzie Cox brought her first installation to Concord earlier this year and debuted her second in Kannapolis on Thursday outside of the Cannon Ballers office right next door to Atrium Health Ballpark in the heart of Downtown.

This is the second “Little Free Library” to come to Cabarrus by Cox and the sixth she has opened since starting up her own 501(c)(3) called ROAD — Reading Opens All Doors.

“I am so excited to open another library in Cabarrus County, especially since our library in downtown Concord has been such a success,” Cox said.

One of Cox’s Little Free Libraries was already available in front of the Law Offices of Ben Cox in Concord. There are two more in Thomasville, one in Mooresville and another in Denton.

Anyone can take a book or leave one at each and every location with the little libraries fashioned out of old newspaper racks and open to everyone at any hour of the day.