New Head of School Joseph Canty sees passion in the vision of CIS

Carolina International School has started its year fully remote in Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C, but it is in the process of discussing a move to Plan B.

Mr. Canty said the hope is to get students back in the fall, but there is no definitive return date as of yet. The shutdown has given the school a chance to do some work on campus it might not have otherwise had such ease in doing, so that has been a big help, but with no students on campus it has been a challenge to get all the work done it would like to.

Despite the challenges though, teachers and staff continue to work hard to get the most out of their work as they can.

“I think there’s a lot you can do but you have to push and it takes a lot of time,” Canty said. “It takes a lot of energy, but it’s needed and it’s what we do as educators, we have to.

“We are preparing and helping people that will eventually lead our world and so that’s something I really take a huge responsibility in.”

Teachers have been challenged throughout the start of this year to educate students in ways they never have. Some have been asked to work both in a classroom and remotely while others are now being trained to live stream classes for synchronous learning.