Van Rowell Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Rowell: I am currently serving on the Kannapolis City Council and would like to continue being a part of maintaining and moving Kannapolis forward with its vision and plan for economic development. I especially want to ensure the momentum continues with our “downtown revitalization and historic preservation”, along with our other economic development initiatives.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Rowell: As mentioned, I have significant experience by currently serving on the Kannapolis City Council. This includes attending countless progress meeting with contractors and engineers during the downtown “streetscape and utilities upgrades and new baseball stadium” construction. I believe that my education (BS and MS degrees in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech), and over 40 years of work experience in managing and directing large water/wastewater utility and public works type projects (corporate engineer in utilities area with Fieldcrest Cannon; VP and office manager for Dewberry & Davis Engineering Consulting firm; and Engineering Director for the Water and Sewer authority of Cabarrus County). In addition, I am a retired registered Professional Engineer (PE), and a proud US Army veteran.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Rowell: I believe because the Kannapolis City Council’s approach focuses on providing the needed support and resources for its residents as it relates to public safety, adequate and affordable housing, and recreational and entertainment facilities, it minimizes the development of any significant issues. My role has been and will continue to be, if reelected, to see that this is done with proper oversight and prioritization to ensure affordable services are provided to all Kannapolis residents. I further believe that through our budgeting process that all funding and proposed projects are evaluated and prioritized according to how they will impact the overall community.