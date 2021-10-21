Van Rowell Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Rowell: I believe because the Kannapolis City Council’s approach focuses on providing the needed support and resources for its residents as it relates to public safety, adequate and affordable housing, and recreational and entertainment facilities, it minimizes the development of any significant issues. My role has been and will continue to be, if reelected, to see that this is done with proper oversight and prioritization to ensure affordable services are provided to all Kannapolis residents. I further believe that through our budgeting process that all funding and proposed projects are evaluated and prioritized according to how they will impact the overall community.