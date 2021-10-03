FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Run JMR makes beautiful music in Bulldogs victory

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson football team used its bye week to worry not so much about the bells and whistles of a group that began the season with a flawless 4-0 record but more so about how to move forward after its first loss.
To begin October, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs focused more on what had gone wrong in their first loss of the season: an uncharacteristically slow offensive game from, quite frankly, everyone.
That included the running backs, who will certainly be key as Jay M. Robinson moves through the new Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
After a road loss to Waxhaw Cuthbertson two weeks ago, there would be no such offensive woes as the Bulldogs scored a 66-0 win over Albemarle Friday night to cruise to their third shutout in six weeks, earning their first conference victory and making a statement with dominance on both sides of the ball.
But to do so, they got back to the basics, a coach-speak term that rarely radiates as it did in this instance.
The Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 1-0 YVC) were virtually flawless in this one, excelling in every facet, and especially so on the ground.
“We wanted to come out and fix some of the mistakes that we had (in the 27-6 loss Cuthbertson on Sept. 17),” said Jay M. Robinson head coach Darius Robinson. “A lot of the stuff that happened was from our own lack of execution, so we dialed it back a little bit last week and this week as far as focusing on the details, and it showed tonight.”
Junior running back William Suttles Jr. took full advantage of his giant offensive line and the emphasis that was placed on the running game.
The 5-foot-5 145-pounder capped off the Bulldogs' opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, but he was far from done, making sure his team bounced back and began conference play on the right foot.
Suttles finished the first half with 14 carries for 169 yards and rushed twice for 23 yards and his final score in the early moments of the second half.
Jay M. Robinson quarterback Blue Monroe scored a rushing touchdown - in addition to his two first-half touchdown passes. And freshman running back Jayvion Pharr added the final tally.
In all, Jay M. Robinson ran for well over 220 yards before calling off the dogs, as Albemarle struggled to gain positive running yards for the game. More often than not, the Jay M. Robinson linemen were moving the overwhelmed Albemarle defense into its own backfield as the homestanding Bulldogs racked up six rushing touchdowns on the game.
“It’s fun," Suttles Jr. said. “Carrying the ball is hard with so much contact on every play, but it’s a lot. You take a lot of shots, so you have to make sure you get your body right. But it's fine. We had a plan, and it started with that bye week. After we lost, we had to get our minds right. After that, our coaches just pushed us to get better, and I think we responded."