FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Run JMR makes beautiful music in Bulldogs victory

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson football team used its bye week to worry not so much about the bells and whistles of a group that began the season with a flawless 4-0 record but more so about how to move forward after its first loss.

To begin October, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs focused more on what had gone wrong in their first loss of the season: an uncharacteristically slow offensive game from, quite frankly, everyone.

That included the running backs, who will certainly be key as Jay M. Robinson moves through the new Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

After a road loss to Waxhaw Cuthbertson two weeks ago, there would be no such offensive woes as the Bulldogs scored a 66-0 win over Albemarle Friday night to cruise to their third shutout in six weeks, earning their first conference victory and making a statement with dominance on both sides of the ball.

But to do so, they got back to the basics, a coach-speak term that rarely radiates as it did in this instance.

The Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 1-0 YVC) were virtually flawless in this one, excelling in every facet, and especially so on the ground.