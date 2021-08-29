FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: 'X' marks the spot when it comes to this playmaking Wonder

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown sophomore Xavier Chambers has scored four touchdowns in the Wonders’ first two games, but a fumble recovery that won’t even show up in Friday’s box score might have been the most impactful play he has made on the young season.
The Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Wonders defeated the Monroe Sun Valley Spartans, 41-13, on Friday, but the game was far from a blowout in the second quarter, and at one point in particular, the Spartans had the Wonders on their heels.
A.L. Brown took a 14-0 lead off two Jaden Johnson touchdown runs and a Brock Morgan safety, but on the next offensive drive the Wonders got handed a tough break when Johnson was called for a fumble at the goal line, which resulted in a touchback. A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome said after the game it appeared upon further review Johnson had broken the plane, but the call was what it was and the Spartans took over at their own 20.
On the next play following a false start on first-and-10, Spartans quarterback Eli Fletcher hit wide receiver Jaden Goeller streaking down the sideline for an 85-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7. It was the type of gut punch needed to get Sun Valley back into the game.
“That’s really a 14-point swing, if you think about us not scoring there and them scoring on the long play,” Newsome said. “That’s a 14-point swing, and you hate those plays to happen.”
It only felt even more important when A.L. Brown came out on
its next series and Kash Smith was tackled for a loss of 1 and on the next play a bad snap led to a 10-yard loss, bringing the Wonders back to their own 9-yard line. It was third-and-a-mile for the Wonders, and a stop would give the Spartans a chance to tie the game on their next possession.
The following play brought what could only be described as a rollercoaster of emotions for the Wonders and their fan base at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
Senior quarterback Joey Vanover was good all night, completing 78.9 percent of his passes, including several key ones over the middle, and he found Johnson on one of those intermediate passes for what looked to be a monumental first down.
Johnson caught the ball just inside the left hash mark and sprinted his way up and across the field, past the first down marker, and he looked to be off to the races.
“I (saw) my boy catch the ball, and I thought he was going to break free,” Chambers said.
Johnson must have thought the same thing because, at that moment, he got a little bit careless. He wasn’t carrying the ball with quite as much care as he should have, and when a defensive back came in and delivered a big hit, the ball popped loose and onto the turf for anyone to snatch up.
The Wonders looked like they had overcome a daunting third-and-21 and taken the momentum right back, but for a terrifying second it looked like they were about to give the ball back to the Spartans deep in their own territory. But that wasn’t Friday night’s story to be told because Chambers was in the right place at the right time.
On the play in question, Chambers is supposed to be reading the safety. If there is no safety, he stays down the seam, creating a void across the middle. If there is a safety, he’s supposed to break off his route. With no safety, though, he stayed along the seam just beyond where Johnson was carving out his path down the field. At that point Chambers was just doing his best to help his teammate out.
“I’m running to go get a block,” Chambers said.
But when he saw the ball pop out, he was right where he needed to be. Chambers fell on the ball, helping prevent a turnover and convert a key first down.
“The thing is is that, when you’ve got a special player, when the ball is around he’s going to make special plays, and that’s what that kid has done the first two games,” Newsome said of Chambers, “and that’s what he’s going to continue doing.”
That play itself wouldn’t have necessarily been so big had the drive fizzled out in a turnover on downs. It would have just been another play in a game that wound up being a blowout. But what made it special was what happened two plays later.
Following a 1-yard loss on a run by Jamel Cosby — who did wind up running for 49 yards on 10 carries in the game — Johnson got another chance to make a play in the passing game. Vanover connected with Johnson on a wide receiver screen, and the senior split two defenders, broke a tackle, and was off to the races for a 61-yard touchdown.
It was an absolute dagger to the heart of Sun Valley. The Spartans had the Wonders in a third-and-21 from their own 9-yard line down seven just a minute before, and after that TD they were down 14 and once again on their heels. It was a play they would never recover from, but it was also only the
beginning of the finishing blow the Wonders would deal to Sun Valley courtesy of Chambers.
On the ensuing possession, Chambers picked off a pass from Fletcher and returned it deep into Spartan territory. Then, on the following offensive series, following pass plays of 8, 8 and 9 from Vanover to Johnson and Cam’Ron Kenney, Chambers took the ball on a counter sweep into the end zone from three yards out to put A.L. Brown up 27-7 just before the half.
The game was over, and it was only further determined when Kash Smith returned the opening kickoff to start the half 97 yards for a touchdown.
But those two minutes where Chambers recovered a fumble preventing a turnover, picked off a pass, and rushed for a touchdown completely put away the Spartans and helped seal a 2-0 start to the season for the Wonders.
“That two minutes was big for us because it was still a ballgame until really those two minutes was up,” Newsome said, “then it was kind of in a mode where we could move the ball a little bit and not have to worry about it so much.”
Newsome was thrilled to see Chambers’ play throughout the game, but those two minutes only confirmed what he already knew.
“He is a good, good player, and he’s got a bright future,” he said. “He’s got to continue to improve and be humble and those types of things, but he’s a special player.”
Chambers finished out the game with a 31-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and had a total of five catches for 77 yards and one rush for three yards and two TDs on Friday. He now has four TDs through two games and is confident the Wonders are “a force to be reckoned with.”
But his coaches are showing confidence in him to make big plays, and Chambers’ confidence is only growing as his coaches’ confidence is growing in him.
“The fact that all the coaches have confidence in me,” he said, “it just makes me want to play harder to prove to them that I can do it.”