FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: 'X' marks the spot when it comes to this playmaking Wonder

The Wonders looked like they had overcome a daunting third-and-21 and taken the momentum right back, but for a terrifying second it looked like they were about to give the ball back to the Spartans deep in their own territory. But that wasn’t Friday night’s story to be told because Chambers was in the right place at the right time.

On the play in question, Chambers is supposed to be reading the safety. If there is no safety, he stays down the seam, creating a void across the middle. If there is a safety, he’s supposed to break off his route. With no safety, though, he stayed along the seam just beyond where Johnson was carving out his path down the field. At that point Chambers was just doing his best to help his teammate out.

“I’m running to go get a block,” Chambers said.

But when he saw the ball pop out, he was right where he needed to be. Chambers fell on the ball, helping prevent a turnover and convert a key first down.

“The thing is is that, when you’ve got a special player, when the ball is around he’s going to make special plays, and that’s what that kid has done the first two games,” Newsome said of Chambers, “and that’s what he’s going to continue doing.”