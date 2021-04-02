HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers block late PAT, survive No. 6 Spiders for second consecutive victory

CONCORD - In a game that went back and forth the majority of the night, the Cox Mill football team was able to survive a late charge and take a 21-20 victory over Cream of Cabarrus No. 6 Concord Thursday at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
The Chargers secured the win in the game’s thrilling final minute.
With 58.9 seconds left in the game, Concord’s Kadin Presutti scored his second touchdown of the night, this one on a 2-yard run to the right pylon, that pulled the Spiders within a point. Rather than go for the win with a two-point conversion try, Concord opted to kick the extra point for the tie. However, there was trouble with the snap, and when kicker Isaiah Clark attempted the PAT, it was blocked.
After a penalty against Cox Mill, the Spiders got to kick off from the Chargers’ 45-yard line. Concord attempted an onsides kick, and the Chargers recovered on their own 29-yard line. Quarterback Khalel Wright subsequently was able to take a knee on consecutive plays, giving Cox Mill its first winning streak of the season.
“We just have to focus on getting better every week,” said Baker. “We are a very young group, and getting better every week is what we are looking for.”
The Chargers received strong performances from Wright (147 yards passing with two touchdowns) and running back Tyrell Coard (114 yards rushing and 26 receiving).
The Spiders had their normally effective rushing attack, with running back Jacori James gaining 84 of their 178 yards on the ground, but they were plagued by turnovers. A Concord fumble with 8 minutes, 26 seconds to go in the third quarter led to the game-deciding points for the Chargers.
“Our nemesis!” Spiders coach Marty Paxton said. “Penalties and turnovers have been our nemesis all year, and I told our guys we are the ones that stopped ourselves.”
RECORDS
Cox Mill 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the South Piedmont 3A conference; Concord 2-4, 1-4 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
After a fumble recovery set the Chargers up with good field position in the third quarter, Wright took advantage with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Reid Mitchell for the third and final touchdown of the game for Cox Mill.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Cox Mill
● Coard did his best impression of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, bouncing off defenders and finding his way out of pileups to finish with 114 yards.
● Both Wright’s touchdown passes went for more than 20 yards, and he was able to free up room for his running backs by having a good night through the air.
Concord
● In several third-and-short situations, when James’ number was called, he delivered most of the time, gaining valuable first downs for the Spiders.
● Slot receiver Kadin Presutti accounted for two of the three Spider touchdowns, both of which were on the ground. He finished with 48 rushing yards and had a big punt return to set his team up with good field position.
● Brenden Crowder led the Spiders with eight tackles, while Tristan Pitman and Jameson Hackett had six apiece.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● This was Cox Mill’s second consecutive victory after losing its first four games.
● Things appeared to get a little chippy between the teams late in the second quarter with double unsportsmanlike penalties being assessed.
● Despite the loss, the Spiders are a much-improved team. This one could have gone either way, and their two wins in 2021 already equals their total from the past two seasons.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, the Spiders play host to No. 1 A.L. Brown in the annual Battle for the Bell game. Cox Mill welcomes Northwest Cabarrus as the teams battle for the Coddle Creek Cup.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 7 0 14 0 -- 21
Concord 7 7 0 6 -- 20
First Quarter
CM - Zaiyon Evan 28 pass from Khalel Wright (Sam Weber kick)
C - Kadin Presutti 7 run (Isaiah Clark kick)
Second Quarter
C - Zack Jenkins 2 run (Clark kick)
Third Quarter
CM - Jeremiah Jones 4 run (Weber kick)
CM - Reid Mitchell 21 pass from Wright (Weber kick)
Fourth Quarter
C - Presutti 2 run (kick failed)