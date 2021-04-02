HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers block late PAT, survive No. 6 Spiders for second consecutive victory

CONCORD - In a game that went back and forth the majority of the night, the Cox Mill football team was able to survive a late charge and take a 21-20 victory over Cream of Cabarrus No. 6 Concord Thursday at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

The Chargers secured the win in the game’s thrilling final minute.

With 58.9 seconds left in the game, Concord’s Kadin Presutti scored his second touchdown of the night, this one on a 2-yard run to the right pylon, that pulled the Spiders within a point. Rather than go for the win with a two-point conversion try, Concord opted to kick the extra point for the tie. However, there was trouble with the snap, and when kicker Isaiah Clark attempted the PAT, it was blocked.

After a penalty against Cox Mill, the Spiders got to kick off from the Chargers’ 45-yard line. Concord attempted an onsides kick, and the Chargers recovered on their own 29-yard line. Quarterback Khalel Wright subsequently was able to take a knee on consecutive plays, giving Cox Mill its first winning streak of the season.

“We just have to focus on getting better every week,” said Baker. “We are a very young group, and getting better every week is what we are looking for.”