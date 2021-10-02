HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 5 Tigers soar over Rowdy Rebel Bulls in YVC matchup

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly on Friday night, 44-0, at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
This was the Tigers’ second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season as they are off to a 2-0 start to Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference play.
“I thought we played a very balanced game,” Tigers’ head coach Mike Johns said. “I was very pleased with our offense and our defense.”
Johns liked what he saw from his team tonight on both sides of the ball, citing only a few minor hiccups as reasons for displeasure.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, taking a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
As the defense continued to limit what the Rowdy Rebel Bulls could do offensively, the Tigers, led by quarterback Lawson Little, kept the foot on the gas pedal.
The Tigers would score 17 more points in the second quarter, giving them an insurmountable 31-0 lead into halftime.
As the Tigers were able to relax and enjoy the homecoming festivities at halftime, they cruised to an easy victory.
“We played very well,” Johns added. “We ran the ball well, and we threw the ball well. We showed a lot of balance tonight, and I liked it.”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 5-2 overall, 2-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; South Stanly 1-4, 0-1 YVC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Late in the third quarter, the Tigers had already stretched out a 37-point lead and forced South Stanly to punt.
As Keegan Moose tracked the punt to his own 31-yard line, he made cut after cut, changing directions and finding a hole in the South Stanly coverage.
Aided by a Jacob Allman block that sent a Rowdy Rebel Bull careening through the air, Moose took it all the way to the house.
This gave the Tigers a 44-0 lead, and it was Moose’s second punt return touchdown in as many games.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
-- In his first year as the starting quarterback, Little is getting more comfortable each week. He completed eight of his 15 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns Friday.
-- Brennen Jones wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball, putting up 68 yards of offense and two touchdowns while also playing a key role at the whip position in limiting South Stanly’s offense.
-- It was a balanced effort from the Tiger defense, as their downfield coverage paved the way for their pass rush to rack up five sacks. Bobby Fink had team bests of 4,5 tackles and three sacks, while Bo Barbee had four tackles, and Blackwelder, Dylan Coln and Chase Thomas had three takedowns each.
South Stanly
-- Taewan Morris was South Stanly’s most productive offensive player, as he carried the ball three times for 16 yards while also adding three receptions for 19 yards.
-- Jackson Barbee also made some plays for the Rowdy Rebel Bulls, carrying the ball seven times for 25 yards.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Tigers’ heralded defense was as suffocating as ever Friday, as South Stanly could not put many productive plays together. The Tigers only allowed one play of 20 yards or more.
-- Turnovers played a crucial role in the game, as the Tigers intercepted two passes, picked up a fumble and stopped two fake punts.
-- The three Tigers with rushing touchdowns (Brennen Jones, Lawson Little, TJ Blackwelder) each scored on their first carries of the game.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
The Tigers head into their bye week before traveling to take on Albemarle on Oct. 15. The Bulldogs are 0-5 after falling 66-0 to Jay M. Robinson on Friday.
As for the Rowdy Rebel Bulls, their next contest will also come against Albemarle. They will face the Bulldogs at home on next Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 14 17 13 0 -- 44
South Stanly 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Quarter
MP – Brennen Jones 22 run (David McEachern kick)
MP – Jones 20 pass from Lawson Little (McEachern kick)
Second Quarter
MP – Little 1 run (kick failed)
MP – TJ Blackwelder 11 run (Jones run)
MP – McEachern 27 field goal
Third Quarter
MP – Jackson Harkey 5 pass from Little (kick failed)
MP – Keegan Moose 69 punt return (McEachern kick)