HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 5 Tigers soar over Rowdy Rebel Bulls in YVC matchup

RECORDS

Mount Pleasant 5-2 overall, 2-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference; South Stanly 1-4, 0-1 YVC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

Late in the third quarter, the Tigers had already stretched out a 37-point lead and forced South Stanly to punt.

As Keegan Moose tracked the punt to his own 31-yard line, he made cut after cut, changing directions and finding a hole in the South Stanly coverage.

Aided by a Jacob Allman block that sent a Rowdy Rebel Bull careening through the air, Moose took it all the way to the house.

This gave the Tigers a 44-0 lead, and it was Moose’s second punt return touchdown in as many games.

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Mount Pleasant

-- In his first year as the starting quarterback, Little is getting more comfortable each week. He completed eight of his 15 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns Friday.

-- Brennen Jones wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball, putting up 68 yards of offense and two touchdowns while also playing a key role at the whip position in limiting South Stanly’s offense.

