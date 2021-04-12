HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Dew, Bechtol combine for no-hitter as Hickory Ridge overpowers Myers Park

HARRISBURG – It was a night to remember for the Hickory Ridge softball pitching staff, as Anna Dew and Gracie Bechtol combined to throw a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Myers Park Monday.
The win moves Hickory Ridge to 5-2 on the season with a 4-0 record in the Southwestern 4A Conference, where they sit atop the league standings with Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Myers Park moves to 2-2 with a 1-2 SW4A record, good for third place.
Dew started it off for the Ragin’ Bulls by pitching four scoreless innings while her team stretched out a 6-0 lead. She walked three while striking out 10 Mustang batters.
Bechtol took over to start the fifth inning and picked up right where Dew left off, closing the game out with three scoreless innings in which she only allowed two Myers Park baserunners. She also added five strikeouts to bring the duo’s impressive total to 15.
This means that of the 21 Mustangs that recorded outs, only six of them were not strikeouts.
“It’s really fun to mow through a team and know they’re not going to touch our pitchers,” said Hickory Ridge senior catcher Kylie LaRousa, who has signed with Appalachian State.
In addition to catching Dew and Bechtol, LaRousa also called all the pitches, a responsibility she has been given since her sophomore season.
LaRousa found that the Myers Park hitters could be overaggressive at times with two strikes on them, so she used that to her advantage in the pitches she would call.
“(Myers Park) couldn’t catch up to our pitchers’ hands, so I came in on their hands early in the count,” LaRousa said. “After that, I went away, and they couldn’t lay off the changeup all game, so I knew that was a get-away pitch.”
Alongside the great pitching, the Ragin’ Bulls found success at the plate early on.
Junior shortstop Gracie Parker set the tone when she hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put her team up 3-0.
In the second inning, senior center fielder Jadyn Jonasse got her second hit in as many innings, this one clearing the bases and bringing in two more runs for Hickory Ridge.
The Ragin’ Bulls would score one more run and load the bases in the inning before the Mustangs made a pitching change.
This change proved beneficial for Myers Park, as Shyann Powell came in to relieve Madi Lojko, getting out of the jam and pitching two scoreless innings.
Hickory Ridge would tack on one more run in the bottom of the fifth when senior right fielder Nicole Otto scored on an error.
But the story of the evening was the sophomore duo of Dew and Bechtol, whom Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies says had never pitched regularly until this season, combining to shut down the Mustangs’ bats.
“I’m definitely impressed,” Davies said of his pitchers’ performances. “They’ve been really good all season.”
The Ragin’ Bulls will be right back at it Tuesday when they play host to Matthews Butler, while Myers Park returns home to play host to East Mecklenburg.
SCORING SUMMARY
Myers Park 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 0 3
Hickory Ridge 3 3 0 0 1 0 x -- 7 11 1
Hickory Ridge hits – Jadyn Jonasse (3), Kasey Spease, Gracie Parker, Kylie LaRousa (2), Alycea Gilliam, Rachel Herzig, Nicole Otto (2)
Hickory Ridge RBIs – Jadyn Jonasse (2), Gracie Parker (2), Alycea Gilliam
WP – Anna Dew (4.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 BB, 10 K)
LP – Madi Lojko (1.2 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K)