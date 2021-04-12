HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Dew, Bechtol combine for no-hitter as Hickory Ridge overpowers Myers Park

LaRousa found that the Myers Park hitters could be overaggressive at times with two strikes on them, so she used that to her advantage in the pitches she would call.

“(Myers Park) couldn’t catch up to our pitchers’ hands, so I came in on their hands early in the count,” LaRousa said. “After that, I went away, and they couldn’t lay off the changeup all game, so I knew that was a get-away pitch.”

Alongside the great pitching, the Ragin’ Bulls found success at the plate early on.

Junior shortstop Gracie Parker set the tone when she hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put her team up 3-0.

In the second inning, senior center fielder Jadyn Jonasse got her second hit in as many innings, this one clearing the bases and bringing in two more runs for Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls would score one more run and load the bases in the inning before the Mustangs made a pitching change.

This change proved beneficial for Myers Park, as Shyann Powell came in to relieve Madi Lojko, getting out of the jam and pitching two scoreless innings.

Hickory Ridge would tack on one more run in the bottom of the fifth when senior right fielder Nicole Otto scored on an error.