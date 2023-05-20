HARRISBURG – The dream season continues.

On Friday night before a home crowd, the Hickory Ridge softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and pitcher Anna Dew – with a stout defense backing her – made them hold up, as the Ragin’ Bulls edged Northwest Guilford, 2-1, in the fourth round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The victory means the Ragin’ Bulls (24-2), the top seed in the Western Region, advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

They’ll face third-seeded Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (22-3) in the Western Regional finals next week for a chance to advance to the state championship series.

Dew, a right-handed Elon commit, pitched all seven innings for Hickory Ridge, striking out eight Vikings while allowing four hits, a walk and an earned run – a solo home run which came in the top of the last inning.

At the plate, Hickory Ridge got one hit apiece from Dew, Laura Herzig, Kristyn Embler and Grace Bechtol. Herzig and Emma Shumaker each had a sacrifice bunt.

Tori Kirkpatrick and Sierra Swanson each scored a run, with Swanson providing what was ultimately the game-winner.

Kirkpatrick, a junior catcher, also drew a pair of walks. The walks were the only ones allowed by highly touted Northwest Guilford hurler Bel Varadi, a lefty who has committed to Appalachian State. Varadi also struck out nine.

Northwest Guilford (21-4), the West’s No. 4 seed and a program known for making deep playoff runs, went undefeated in the Metro 4A Conference for the fifth complete season in a row, excluding the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

But Hickory Ridge, the Greater Metro 4 champion showed its mettle in a hard-fought contest that saw the Bulls allow their first run in the postseason this year.

The Ragin’ Bulls last played Marvin Ridge, which went unbeaten as champion of the Southern Carolina 3A/4A Conference this year, during the 2021-22 season, when they took a 10-1 victory over the Mavericks in Harrisburg.

Marvin Ridge was a 9-3 winner over traditional powerhouse Alexander Central Friday.