HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Third time is charm for Tigers, who oust Cardinals to take YVC tournament title

MOUNT PLEASANT – With match point on the line, one final moment of drama would conclude the conference tournament championship matchup between Monroe Union Academy and Mount Pleasant.
As the third seed in the tournament and being two-time losers to the Cardinals in the regular season, the Tigers playing as underdogs to the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference regular-season champion was already a main storyline. And trailing two sets-to-one midway through the title match scripted even more theater for the home team.
Unfazed, the Tigers captured the fourth set, charged to a four-point lead in the fifth, and had senior defensive specialist Kayleigh Dobson serving for match point. Union Academy’s final hopes hinged on outside hitter Anna Ungerer’s kill attempt that she thrust toward the sideline in front of the Mount Pleasant bench.
The ball ricocheted off the floor as the teams and a large, Tiger-friendly crowd sucked in their breaths. Seemingly pausing a little extra longer to make the call was one of the line judges who slowly raised his red flag to indicate the ball was out of bounds.
Preceding a mad rush by the euphoric Mount Pleasant students toward their heroic classmates, the point clinched the Tigers’ five-set victory: 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Union Academy (23-2 overall), a 1A school, and Mount Pleasant (22-3), which plays in 2A, await their respective state tournament seeds, which will be announced Wednesday.
“Coming in as the underdogs, the biggest thing for us, especially with playoffs starting Saturday, I told my girls to come in here and have a good time,” said Mount Pleasant coach Blair Sanders. “Play the game, enjoy it, and leave it all on the floor. In my mind, they did that.”
After the game, and before the Tigers were presented with their tournament championship trophy, the Cardinals were publicly recognized as the YVC regular-season champions and were just as proud of their accomplishments.
“I think we were a little out of system at times, but when we were in system we were killing the ball and Mount Pleasant couldn’t stop us,” said Union Academy coach Brooke Hill. “It was just a matter of whether we could keep energy up in this environment, which was difficult for us. But I think the girls played really well.”
With junior setter Karmen Rion providing the first three service points of the match and acing the Union Academy defense on the set’s final point, Mount Pleasant won the first game 25-19. The Cardinals scored seven of the second set’s final eight points to even the match.
Senior middle hitter Ryleigh Clayborn, who had a match-high 19 kills, registered five of them during the decisive second-set closing run. Junior setter Lauren Munday was supporting Clayborn and Ungerer throughout the match, recording a match-best 38 assists.
Twenty of Munday’s assists came over the second set and third set – a two-point Cardinal win – which put Union Academy one game away from taking the tourney title. But the Tigers were mixing some chemistry of their own and settling in to a new defensive scheme necessitated by the absence of one of their key players.
Sophomore junior hitter Anna Craver suffered an injury during pre-match warmups prior to Mount Pleasant’s semi-final round victory over Gray Stone Day on Tuesday. Craver was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup minutes before the contest’s opening serve.
“We ran a completely different defense (from what the Tigers used in the first two matches against the Cardinals),” said Sanders. “… We lost a little bit of our block (in Craver’s absence), but with that we had more defensive players around the court. So we had a little more coverage, and I think that benefitted us tonight.”
With players like Rion, Dobson, Claire Rowland, Emily Hammill, and Madalyn Brafford stepping up on defense, front line players such as Chloe Lowder, Avery Tucker, Elizabeth Miller, Emma Lotz, and Ava Lowder were rewarded with more opportunities at the net.
In the pivotal fourth set, Chloe Lowder notched nine of her 17 kills, a team-best total she shared with Lotz. Assisting on three of them was her sister, Ava Lowder, who also provided most of the service points in a six-point Mount Pleasant run that opened up a 20-11 Tigers lead.
Dishing out kudos to her setters, Chloe Lowder said: “One of them is my sister, so we’ve been very close from the get-go. And Karmen has always been there for us. She used to play on our travel team, too, so it was always a team effort. Great setters, great setters. I love them to pieces.”
In the fifth set, the Lowders and Rion, who finished with 24 assists and 12 digs, helped Mount Pleasant to an 8-4 lead. Union Academy responded with four of the next five points to close the gap to 9-8. An ensuing momentum-builder was Rowland’s pass to Rion, who set up Lotz for a kill and a 12-9 advantage. Chloe Lowder put away two of the match’s final three points.
“You know, you want (the match) to go to three (sets), but five is more exciting,” said Rowland, who had a team-high 15 digs and executed 27 passes on Union Academy serves. “Gotta give (the fans) something to watch. I’m just glad we came out with the win.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Union Academy 19 25 25 19 10
Mount Pleasant 25 18 23 25 15