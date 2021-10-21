HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Third time is charm for Tigers, who oust Cardinals to take YVC tournament title

“Coming in as the underdogs, the biggest thing for us, especially with playoffs starting Saturday, I told my girls to come in here and have a good time,” said Mount Pleasant coach Blair Sanders. “Play the game, enjoy it, and leave it all on the floor. In my mind, they did that.”

After the game, and before the Tigers were presented with their tournament championship trophy, the Cardinals were publicly recognized as the YVC regular-season champions and were just as proud of their accomplishments.

“I think we were a little out of system at times, but when we were in system we were killing the ball and Mount Pleasant couldn’t stop us,” said Union Academy coach Brooke Hill. “It was just a matter of whether we could keep energy up in this environment, which was difficult for us. But I think the girls played really well.”

With junior setter Karmen Rion providing the first three service points of the match and acing the Union Academy defense on the set’s final point, Mount Pleasant won the first game 25-19. The Cardinals scored seven of the second set’s final eight points to even the match.

