Alexandra Caldwell earns medical degree to become doctor

ATLANTA - Alexandra Caldwell, M.D. recently earned a Doctor of Medicine from the Morehead School of Medicine.

Caldwell is the daughter of Franklin and Renay Caldwell of Kannapolis.

During her time at Morehead, Caldwell was presented the Primary Care Award given to the student who best exemplifies the fundamental mission of Morehouse School of Medicine to produce physicians who will be concerned for the primary health care needs of those who are underserved.

She also received the Bloomberg Scholarship and a Merit Scholarship.

Caldwell earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2014 from East Carolina University.

She plans to complete the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program, Morehouse School of Medicine.

Her other family members include: Franklin E. Caldwell II, brother; Mrs. Margaret J. Caldwell, grandmother; and deceased grandparents, Percy C. Caldwell, Sr., Mrs. Sumiko I. Whitaker, and Morris Whitaker.