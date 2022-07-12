Anne Pell Harkness exhibition closes this week

The Galleries’ current solo exhibition of Anne Pell Harkness’ work ends this Saturday, July 16. If you haven’t been to the exhibition, we invite you to stop in. If you’ve seen it before, we invite you to return for a second, longer look.

That’s because the average person gazes at a piece of art in a museum between just 15 and 30 seconds. Not much time. Definitely not enough time to see the cat hidden in one of Anne’s paintings. Or her use of texture- both implied and actual – in other paintings. Anne’s work in this exhibition spans a six to seven year time period that represents an incredible evolution of change. If you didn’t know it was a solo exhibition, you would probably would think it’s a collection from at least three artists. Her use of lines, her vivid use of color and her penchant for artistic rule-breaking will intrigue you.

Come in. Ask questions. Choose at least one piece to gaze upon for at least five minutes. We guarantee you’ll be see more and more and more.

Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation, Anne Pell Harkness exhibition is open Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and The Galleries are open to all ages.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.

This Week (July 13 – 16)

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artist and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Anne Pell Harkness: Let There Be Music. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Fl!p Circus – Now– Friday, July 24. Imagine a show where your seat gives you an intimate, up close and personal interaction with the artists. That is Fl!p Circus! For over 50 years and four generations, the Vazquez family has provided quality Circus throughout North and South America. Bringing many smiles and memories to the families that have visited Circus Vazquez. Recommended for all ages; tickets start at $19. Circus Flip - Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://www.flipcircus.com/.

Mural Viewing – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday July 13, 3-3:30 p.m. Join the Concord Library for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. Recommended for all ages; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mural-viewing-5/.

Recycled Beaded Bracelets – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Thursday, July 14, 6-7 p.m. One way we can help keep the ocean clean is to recycle and reduce single-use plastic, which often ends up in the ocean. Participants make beads out of recycled paper, then make jewelry out of the beads. All supplies provided. Recommended for ages 13-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/recycled-beaded-bracelets-har/.

Thursday on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline – Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Basket o’ Bounty – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland – Saturday, July 16, 2-3 p.m. An intro to basket weaving using recycled newspaper. Learn simple weaving techniques reusing materials that help our planet and our oceans! Recommended for teens; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/basket-o-bounty-mid/.

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Next Week (July 17 - 23)

Sunday Music Series – Crank Sinatra – Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

The Tempest – Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant – Tuesday, July 19, 3-5 p.m. The Tempest is a fast and fun romp through the love, magic and forgiveness of Shakespeare's play. One performer, a trunk full of surprises, and a lot of audience interaction. Recommended for all ages; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/the-tempest-mtp/.

Charcoal Drawing with Regina Burchett – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, July 20, 3-4:30 p.m. Create your own drawing with charcoals in this class led by local artist Regina Burchett. Recommended for ages 13-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/charcoal-drawing-with-regina-burchett-kan/.

Tie Dye the Possibilities – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m. Come join the Concord library in making a DIY tie-dye shirt! Make sure to wear clothes that you are okay with getting dye on – just in case! Please bring a plain, preferably white, t-shirt that you wish to be dyed! The program will be outside, rain or shine. Recommended for ages 10-17; registration is free. Cabarrus County Public Library, 27 Union Street, Concord. For information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/tie-dye-the-possibilities-con/.

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Upcoming

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, Aug. 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3yTkBOo.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).