Top Story Spotlight CABARRUS COUNTY Discover the possibilities: Park and Recreation Month in Cabarrus From staff reports Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 NFL running back Rico Dowdle (back row, right of center) poses with Frank Liske Park campers, ALP staff and CIVIC staff. Cabarrus County Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Each July, Cabarrus County celebrates Park and Recreation Month by showcasing its world-class parks and programs.kAmuC@> D46?:4 A2C<D 2?5 >:=6D @7 EC2:=D E@ DF>>6C 42>AD[ ?2EFC6 AC@8C2>>:?8 2?5 DA64:2= 6G6?ED[ r232CCFD r@F?EJ p4E:G6 {:G:?8 2?5 !2C<D Wp{!X 6?C:496D E96 =:G6D @7 C6D:56?ED @7 2== 286D E9C@F89 C64C62E:@?[ 7:E?6DD 2?5 =:76=@?8 =62C?:?8]k^AmkAm(96E96C :EVD D:?<:?8 2 AFEE @? 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H6=4@>65 d[e_e >:?:2EFC6 8@=76CD[ b[e`f A255=6 3@2E C:56CD[ d[deb A@@= 8F6DED[ d[aah 7:E?6DD 4=2DD A2CE:4:A2?ED 2?5 hh_ 42>A6CD[ H9:=6 @776C:?8 >@C6 E92? e[___ AC@8C2>D 56D:8?65 E@ <66A C6D:56?ED 24E:G6[ 6?82865 2?5 4@??64E65]k^Am People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Trash refereeing made USA red card a whole lot harder to swallow Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord America 250: Fireworks, fun and service to veterans 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic Cabarrus Calendar Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks Young racer overcoming rare condition to chase his dream at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks kAm“%9@D6 ?F>36CD C6AC6D6?E >@C6 E92? 2EE6?52?46j E96J C6AC6D6?E 49:=5C6? 5:D4@G6C:?8 ?6H :?E6C6DED[ ?6:893@CD >66E:?8 @?6 2?@E96C[ 72>:=:6D DA6?5:?8 E:>6 E@86E96C 2?5 @=56C 25F=ED 7:?5:?8 H2JD E@ DE2J 24E:G6[” D2JD p4E:G6 {:G:?8 2?5 !2C<D s:C64E@C qJC@? w2:8=6C] “rC62E:?8 E9@D6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D :D 2E E96 962CE @7 H92E H6 5@[ 2?5 E92EVD H9J A2C<D 2?5 24E:G6 =:G:?8 46?E6CD 2C6 DF49 2? 6DD6?E:2= A2CE @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]Qk^Am Table tennis, seen here at the Mount Pleasant Active Living Center, is one of many activities that can be found around Cabarrus County. 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