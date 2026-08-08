Top Story Spotlight Charlotte Titanic exhibition adds tribute to North Carolina postal hero From staff reports Aug 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Oscar Scott Woody from Person County is being honored at Titanic The Exhibition. Titanic The Exhibition Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CHARLOTTE — A new gallery at Titanic: The Exhibition will honor a North Carolina postal clerk who died while trying to save mail aboard the RMS Titanic during the ship's sinking in 1912.kAmq68:??:?8 pF8] `b 2?5 4@?E:?F:?8 E9C@F89 E96 6I9:3:E:@?VD 4=@D:?8 @? $6AE] f[ G:D:E@CD E@ E96 r92C=@EE6 2EEC24E:@? H:== 36 23=6 E@ =62C? 23@FE ~D42C $4@EE (@@5J[ 2 #@I3@C@ ?2E:G6 H9@ H2D @?6 @7 7:G6 C2:=H2J >2:= 4=6C<D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C EC2?DA@CE:?8 2? 6DE:>2E65 f >:==:@? A:646D @7 >2:= 7C@> tFC@A6 E@ E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 23@2C5 E96 %:E2?:4]k^AmkAm%96 6I9:3:E :D 36:?8 56G6=@A65 E9C@F89 2 4@==23@C2E:@? 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New report out on NIL deals Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Who will be UNC football starting QB? Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino offer hints kAm%96 255:E:@? F?56CD4@C6D 2? @7E6?\@G6C=@@<65 2DA64E @7 E96 %:E2?:4 5:D2DE6Ci E96 D9:AVD C@=6 2D 2 #@J2= |2:= $9:A] %96 :?:E:2=D Q#|$Q DE@@5 7@C Q#@J2= |2:= $9:A[Q C67=64E:?8 E96 G6DD6=VD C@=6 :? 42CCJ:?8 :?E6C?2E:@?2= >2:= 24C@DD E96 pE=2?E:4]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 6I9:3:E:@? 4C62E:G6 AC@5F46C |2C< {249[ (@@5J 2?5 E96 @E96C A@DE2= 4=6C<D 4@?E:?F65 H@C<:?8 6G6? 2D E96 D9:A D2?<]k^AmkAmQ%96J H6C6 92F=:?8 E96D6 =2C86 >2:=328D E@ E96 FAA6C 564< :? 9@A6D E96 >2:= 4@F=5 36 D2G65[Q {249 D2:5] Q%96J 5:65 2D 96C@6D :? 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