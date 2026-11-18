This holiday season, a single blood donation could help save the life of a friend, neighbor, family member, or even a Rowan County first responder. Rowan County Emergency Services is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 23, from 2-6 p.m. at 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.
Rowan County Emergency Services works around the clock to protect lives, property, and the well-being of our community through emergency response, preparedness, and coordination. The department includes 911 Telecommunications, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Services, and Emergency Management, and works closely with public safety partners throughout the county to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies. Guided by a mission to provide comprehensive services for the common good, Rowan County Emergency Services helps build a safer, more resilient community for all residents. Learn more about Rowan County Emergency Services on our website at rowancountync.gov/198/Emergency-Services.
About Rowan County
Rooted in tradition and focused on the future, Rowan County serves more than 150,000 residents in the heart of North Carolina through a wide range of public services that support daily life, public safety, economic opportunity, recreation, and community well-being. Guided by a commitment to responsive service, responsible stewardship, and strong communities, Rowan County works to preserve what makes the area special while creating opportunities for future generations to live, work, and thrive. Learn more at RowanCountyNC.gov.