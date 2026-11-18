Top Story Spotlight Rowan County commissioners honor four for public service, community contributions Rowan County Government Nov 18, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rowan County Board of Commissioners recognized four individuals during its Nov. 16 meeting, honoring their service, commitment, and contributions to Rowan County.kAm%96 3@2C5 C64@8?:K65 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 #6A] w2CCJ (2CC6?[ #@H2? r@F?EJ $96C:77 %C2G:D p==6?[ #@H2? r@F?EJ C6D:56?E r@??:6 qJC?6[ 2?5 #@H2? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 r92A=2:? |:4926= %2J=@C] pD A2CE @7 E96 6G6?:?8’D C64@8?:E:@?D[ (2CC6?[ qJC?6[ 2?5 %2J=@C H6C6 6249 AC6D6?E65 H:E9 2 #@H2? r@F?EJ 7=28 E92E 925 366? 7=@H? 7@C 2 52J @G6C E96 #@H2? r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:@? qF:=5:?8] %96 3@2C5 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 AC@4=2>2E:@? 9@?@C:?8 $96C:77 p==6?[ H9@ H2D F?23=6 E@ 2EE6?5] w:D AC@4=2>2E:@? 2?5 #@H2? r@F?EJ 7=28 H:== 36 AC6D6?E65 E@ 9:> 2E 9:D C6E:C6>6?E 46=63C2E:@?]k^Am Rep. Harry Warren accepts his proclamation and Rowan County flag. Rowan County Government photo k9am#6A] w2CCJ (2CC6?k^9am People are also reading… 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Major US banks face widespread service outages Dancing for the Arts raises $60,708 for Cabarrus Arts Council kAm%96 3@2C5 9@?@C65 #6A] w2CCJ (2CC6? 2D 96 4@?4=F56D `e J62CD @7 D6CG:46 :? E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D[ H96C6 96 C6AC6D6?E65 #@H2? r@F?EJ :? E96 ffE9 2?5 feE9 w@FD6 s:DEC:4ED 7C@> y2?] `[ a_``[ E9C@F89 s64] b`[ a_ae]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 6:89E E6C>D :? E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J[ (2CC6? D6CG65 @? ?F>6C@FD =68:D=2E:G6 4@>>:EE66D[ :?4=F5:?8 :? =6256CD9:A C@=6D 2D 492:C>2? 2?5 G:46 492:C>2?] w:D H@C< :?4=F565 C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D :?G@=G:?8 7:?2?46[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E[ DE2E6 A6CD@??6=[ AF3=:4 FE:=:E:6D[ 2?5 EC2?DA@CE2E:@?]k^Am kAm%9C@F89@FE 9:D J62CD :? #2=6:89[ (2CC6? 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