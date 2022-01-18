Arts Council announces 12 grant recipients

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask, and gloves will be provided. Cost is $25. Private parties and crafting sessions are available on Saturdays. Register by email at artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com. Classes are at 812 North Main St., Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends and family. The museum is open to the public by appointment Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame. It's at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.