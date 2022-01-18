Arts Council announces 12 grant recipients

The Cabarrus Arts Council is proud to announce its 2021-22 Grassroots Grant recipients. These 12 organizations bring much joy to our community. In the coming weeks, we’ll learn more about each one of them. Stay tuned.
Grassroots Grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, and in Cabarrus County, through the Hayes Charitable Trust as well.
Grassroots Grant Recipients 2021-22
NC Arts Council and Hayes Charitable Trust grants
• Cabarrus Art Guild/Arts Classes: $2,000
• ClearWater Arts Center and Studios/Virtual Tour for Community: $4,234
• North Carolina Music Hall of Fame/Operational Costs: $5,000
• Old Courthouse Theatre/Operational Costs: $4,000
• Piedmont Primetime Community Band/Expand diversity of Music Library: $1,000
• Southern Piedmont Woodturners Association/Educational Workshops: $4,000
• City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation/Summer Concert Series: $10,000
• Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County/Children’s Music Lessons: $5,000
• Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County/Interlude Music Program: $2,700
• Logan Community Day Care Association/Children’s Music Lessons: $3,000
• Multi-Cultural Community Student Union/Community Band $5,000
• Town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation/Rockin’ the Burg Summer Concert Series: $5,000
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate.
This week (Jan. 19-23)
Kid Krafters: Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord — Wednesday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m. Brrrr, it’s cold out there! Come to the library and perfect your “sculpture skills” by creating a miniature polar animal out of airdry clay. Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. The Auditorium is at 27 Union St., Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Homeschool Hub: ArtVenture — Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis — Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. Join other homeschool students as we explore stories, arts and sciences through interactive activities. Each month, we’ll discover two artists who had similar styles, then create art of our own! Registration required. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. The Meeting Room is at 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Homeschool Hub: ArtVenture* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Winter Wonderland Crafternoon: Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg — Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Get creative and warm up with our wintry crafts for the whole family. Only register for one session. Registration opens two weeks before the program date. Recommended for families; registration is free. The Meeting Room is at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Winter Wonderland Crafternoon* (HAR) (activecalendar.com) and click on “View Full Schedule” to select a time.
Crafters Unite: Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis — Saturday, Jan. 22, 3-4 p.m. Gather with other crafters as we work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration required. Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. The Meeting Room is at 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers: Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland — Saturday, Jan. 22, 4-5 p.m. Whether you are a human, a penguin or a polar bear, we all need to stay warm in winter’s icy blast. How do we do it? Join us for wintery science and art activities to celebrate adaptations for life in extreme weather. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Midland Library is at 4297 C Highway 24/27 E., Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Next week (Jan. 24-30)
Woven Knotwork Coaster: Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis — Monday, Jan. 24, 6-7 p.m. Create a beautiful and practical coaster in the ancient style of woven knotwork. Recommended for adults; registration is free. The Meeting Room is at 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Woven Knotwork Coaster* (KAN) (activecalendar.com)
EXHIBITION — Texture: Investigating surface and subject — Thursday, Jan. 27 to April 9. Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Practical Origami: Cabarrus County Public Library, Mount Pleasant. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2-3 p.m. Make organizational containers, gift boxes and custom cards just by folding paper. Recommended for ages 10-18; registration is free. The Conference Room is at 8556 Cook St., Mount Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - Practical Origami (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Upcoming
Jim Avett: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett travels the country, sharing beloved gospel and country songs. Father of Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers, Jim’s original ballads often serve as anecdotes from his family life in the South. Tickets: $25. Go to https://bit.ly/javett. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Nana Does Vegas: Old Courthouse Theatre — Feb. 17-27. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show. What could possibly go wrong? Everything! If you liked Nana’s Naughty Knickers, you’ll love Nana Does Vegas! Recommended for families; adult tickets cost $21.40. Old Courthouse Theatre is at 49 Spring St. NW, Concord. For more information and to select a showing, see OCT (arts-people.com).
The 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival: Feb. 19, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 Queen City Black Heritage Festival themed "Past, Present, & Future" will feature 40 Black-owned companies. Attendees can expect crafts, culture, art, games, performances, COVID-19 vaccines, information and more. Free giveaways, discounts, coupons and kids activities make the vendor shopping experience like none other. Cabarrus Arena & Events is at 4751 NC 49, Gold Hall, Concord. For more information, visit 2022 N.C. Black Heritage Festival Tickets, Sat, Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Family Day: Saturday, March 19, 1-4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Family Day: Saturday, May 21, 1-4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop: Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchase items online and then choose a time to pick them up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art classes in drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergartners to adults. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask, and gloves will be provided. Cost is $25. Private parties and crafting sessions are available on Saturdays. Register by email at artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com. Classes are at 812 North Main St., Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends and family. The museum is open to the public by appointment Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame. It's at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.
Open Art Day: Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring your lunch and drink, a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, held each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios is at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery. For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.