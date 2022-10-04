Atrium Health and McColl Center unveil murals at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health and McColl Center today unveiled four new murals that have been installed prominently in the main lobby of Rush S. Dickson Tower at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Each of the four murals represent a unique interpretation from a selected McColl Center-connected artist of Atrium Health’s mission to “improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all.”

The four murals were created by regional artists Josh Allan Ball, Josh Henderson, Rebecca Lipps and Nadia Ogunfowora. The four artists’ designs were chosen by a panel of Atrium Health and McColl Center representatives after reviewing 58 entries from artists in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union County in North Carolina and York County in South Carolina.

“Atrium Health is proud to support the artists from McColl Center by placing their beautiful works of art in one of the most visible areas of Atrium Health Carolinas medical Center,” said Vicki Block, senior vice president and Charlotte market president for Atrium Health. “Atrium Health has a history of incorporating art into its public paces. This provides our patients, their families and Atrium Health teammates the ability to enjoy the beauty, serenity and healing capabilities of art each day.”

“These beautiful murals from local artists, and the inspiring stories behind each of them, represent the most recent way that Atrium Health and McColl Center have partnered to bring artists together with Atrium Health care providers, patients, their families and staff since 1999,” said Alli Celebron-Brown, McColl Center President + CEO. “Together, the murals as individual works and their shared location in this key Atrium Health facility reflect the enduring truth that health care, well-being, art and creativity are connected and are fundamental dimensions of humanity and community.”