Beth Street steals District Court Judge seat from incumbent

CABARRUS COUNTY — Current Assistant District Attorney Beth Street beat an incumbent in the race for Seat 2 in the N.C. District Court Judge District 19A.

Street, who has been an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County for the last eight years, competed against incumbent Judge Juanita Boger-Allen.

Boger-Allen has held the seat since her term began in 2019.

Street received 57.86% of the vote with 42,552 ballots in total, as of the Tuesday night vote count.

Boger-Allen received 42.14% of the vote with 30,987 ballots.

Several other judge seats were up for election, but their candidates ran unopposed.

Judge Martin (Marty) McGee was re-elected as the N.C. Superior Court Judge for District 19A. McGee received 50,781 votes.

Judge Christy E. Wilhelm was re-elected to Seat 1 for the N.C. District Court Judge District 19A. Wilhelm received 50,196 votes.

Judge Steve Grossman was re-elected to Seat 3 for the N.C. District Court Judge District 19A. Grossman received 50,869 votes.

Judge Brent Cloninger was re-elected to Seat 4 for the N.C. District Court Judge District 19A. Cloninger received 50,779 votes.