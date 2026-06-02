Top Story Spotlight Rowan Chamber honors 28 graduates of Leadership Rowan program From staff reports Jun 2, 2026 Jun 2, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 The 33rd graduating class of Leadership Rowan, shown here, brings the total number of graduates to more than 800. Eric Shepherd, Rowan Chamber of Commerce Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce recognized 28 community leaders recently as graduates of the 2025-26 Leadership Rowan program during the Chamber's Power in Partnership breakfast.kAm%96 ?:?6\>@?E9 =6256CD9:A 56G6=@A>6?E AC@8C2> :D 56D:8?65 E@ 8:G6 A2CE:4:A2?ED 2 566A6C F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 #@H2? r@F?EJVD @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2?5 492==6?86D H9:=6 96=A:?8 E96> 56G6=@A D<:==D 7@C =6256CD9:A C@=6D :? 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Alcoa selling off the land 32 Cabarrus nonprofits awarded $385,000 through Cannon family charitable trust Segments of Cabarrus County road will be resurfaced Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board awards scholarships to local students Concord manager proposes $402.4 million budget with no property tax increase 2026-2027 official Cabarrus County, NC Destination Guide available Cannon Ballers go back in time as the Kannapolis Towelers Botched Tennessee execution sparks US death row debate Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more kAm%96 {6256CD9:A #@H2? r=2DD }@] bb :?4=F565 A2CE:4:A2?ED C6AC6D6?E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D[ =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED[ ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 65F42E:@?2= :?DE:EFE:@?D 2?5 962=E942C6 AC@G:56CD E9C@F89@FE #@H2? r@F?EJ]k^Amk9am%96 8C25F2E6Dk^9amkAmvC25F2E6D @7 E96 a_ad\ae 4=2DD 2C6 sC] zC:DE6? q@H6CD @7 |@@D6 !92C>24J[ z6?5C2 q@H>2? @7 }@G2?E w62=E9 #@H2? |65:42= r6?E6C[ |:4926= qC@@<D @7 E96 4:EJ @7 $2=:D3FCJ[ s2?2 qFCC:D @7 uU2>Aj| q2?<[ |255:6 r2A6= @7 r2E2H32 r@==686[ |2?5J t2C?92C5E @7 |2:? $EC66E |2C<6EA=246[ p==:6 t=DE6C>2?? @7 E96 4:EJ @7 $2=:D3FCJ[ r96=D62 uC2?K6D6 @7 E96 %6CC:6 w6DD r9:=5 p5G@424J r6?E6C[ |2CJ v=:56H6== @7 {FE96C2? $6CG:46D r2C@=:?2D[ |:E496== v@36C @7 $@FE96C? !@H6C !=2?E #@H2?[ w62E96C w22=2?5 @7 }2K2C6E9 r9:=5 U2>Aj u2>:=J r@??64E:@?[ y2D@? w@C5 @7 E96 E@H? @7 vC2?:E6 "F2CCJ[ q6EDJ y@?6D @7 uU2>Aj| q2?<[ w62E96C z2?? @7 E96 E@H? @7 $A6?46C[ %J=6C z6?E @7 E96 }]r] %C2?DA@CE2E:@? |FD6F>[ w62E96C z:?46= @7 #F7EJ\w@=>6D $6?:@C r6?E6C[ r@CJ z=FEEK @7 uU2>Aj| q2?<[ y@D6 |2CE:?6K @7 (2=D6C %649?@=@8J vC@FA[ y6??:76C !2J?6 @7 }@G2?E w62=E9 #@H2? |65:42= r6?E6C[ r92?6= "F:4< @7 {:G:?8DE@?6 r@==686[ z2E6=:? #:46 @7 !2CE?6CD :? {62C?:?8 r9:=5 s6G6=@A>6?E U2>Aj u2>:=J #6D@FC46 r6?E6C[ s2?:6=2 $2=2K2C @7 r232CCFD #@H2? r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 r6?E6CD[ y:== $6==6CD @7 E96 E@H? @7 r9:?2 vC@G6[ $J5?6J $>:E9 w2>C:4< @7 #@H2? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ q6E9 p?? $E@H6 @7 !2EE6CD@? u2C> |2C<6E U2>Aj %@FCD[ y@C52? %9@>AD@? @7 w@EH:C6 r@>>F?:42E:@?D[ sC] y6??:76C *FC49:D:? @7 r2E2H32 r@==686 2?5 tC:4 $96A96C5 @7 #@H2?\$2=:D3FCJ $49@@=D 2?5 tC:4 $96A96C5 !9@E@8C2A9J[ H9@ H2D C64@8?:K65 2D 2? 9@?@C2CJ 8C25F2E6]k^Am kAm%9C@F89@FE E96 AC@8C2>[ A2CE:4:A2?ED >6E >@?E9=J 7@C :?E6C24E:G6 D6DD:@?D 7@4FD65 @? 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