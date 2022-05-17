C. L. “Cy” Maulden inducted to Hall of Fame

C.L. "Cy" Maulden, the well-known local teacher/director/musician, was recently inducted into the Dayton Alumni Hall of Fame of the Shenandoah University in a ceremony held in Dayton, Virginia on Friday, April 8.

Maulden was selected by the Shenandoah University Alumni Board of Directors’ Dayton Committee and will be in the final class of inductees. A plaque with his name, along with the names of other inductees, will hang near the Dayton Gallery on Shenandoah’s Winchester campus. Shenandoah Conservatory of Music was moved from Dayton to the Winchester, Virginia site in 1960 and was later renamed to Shenandoah University.

Maulden traveled with his son and daughter-in-law, David and Beverly, and his two great grandchildren, Easton and Ellie Jo. He participated in the Welcome Dinner on Thursday at The Heritage Museum where they toured the museum and viewed the Shenandoah exhibit.

Each guest was able to introduce themselves and tell a little about their campus experience. The induction ceremony luncheon was held the next day where he was also recognized as the only attendee celebrating his 75th graduation anniversary.

Later in the afternoon the Shenandoah University Historical Marker Unveiling Ceremony was held not far from the spot of the original campus buildings. In the evening, the Maulden family attended the last dinner which also featured a sing-along of songs from the college days era.

On the trip home, the Mauldens stopped at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. Due to the expanse of the Memorial, this WWII veteran was treated to a golf cart tour with a personal tour guide. Multiple people stopped to talk to and thank this 98 year old veteran for his service.