Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Aug. 22

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is sponsoring another session of Genealogy 101: An Introduction to Finding Your Roots. Robert Puerifoy will be talking about how finding graves can help your research. The session will be at 2:30 p.m. at Society Hall, 1145 N. College St., Mount Pleasant.

Old Courthouse Theatre’s performance of “Godspell” will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

Old Courthouse Theatre will hold auditions for “Blessed Assurance” at 7 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 23. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and are open to anyone interested in performing. All roles are available. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 7-9 p.m. It will be directed by Dr. Wrenn Goodrum and will run from Oct. 14-24.

Monday, Aug. 23

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.