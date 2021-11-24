Cabarrus Calendar

Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/ .

The Town of Mount Pleasant Annual Tree Lighting will be in person and will be streamed from the town of Mount Pleasant’s Facebook page. Free hot chocolate and cookies starting at 5:30 p.m. Pleasant Life merchandise will be available for purchase. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m.

Cabarrus Extension and Community Association (ECA) is offering two holiday classes at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., Concord. Class 1 will be Pin Wheel Wreath, led by Joyce Kluttz, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy creating beautiful wreaths for your door or wall. Participants are asked to bring holiday wrapping paper of their choice, scissors and a ruler. Heavier paper is more difficult to work with. Cost is $4 per person. Class 2 is a Holiday Angel Ornament, led by Barbara Looney from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided and you will be using decorative mesh. You will complete two ornaments if time permits. Cost is $5 per person. To register, make checks payable to Cabarrus County ECA and mail to Joyce Kluttz, ECA Treasurer, 3201 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Concord, NC 28025. Please indicate which class/classes you are registering for. For additional information contact: N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, 704-920-3310 weekdays.