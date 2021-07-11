 Skip to main content
Cabarrus Calendar
Calendar

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

 Submitted

Sunday, July 11

Genealogy 101 will be held by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society at 2:30 p.m. Denise McLain of the Cabarrus County Library will lead to the program to learn how to trace your family’s history and roots.

Monday, July 12

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Cabarrus Baptist Association, 930 Lee Ann Drive NE, Concord, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Thursday, July 15

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, July 19

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, July 20

The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Association meets for lunch at Punchy’s Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you have any questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Saturday, July 24

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, July 26

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, July 27

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Saturday, July 31

Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Saturday, Aug. 7

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Aug. 9

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

