The Cabarrus County Composite youth mountain bike teams wrapped up another successful season this past month. All of our student athletes demonstrated courage, determination, and growth throughout the season, and several students placed at the state championship.

The students are Pippa Whiteley, who placed second in the sixth-grade girls category; Kali Reed, who placed fifth in the eighth-grade girls category; and Timothy Weaver, who placed third in eighth-grade boys category. Finishing fifth overall for the girls JV category is Sarah Weaver. To earn the state title in their divisions, each of these students placed at multiple races during the season. Also placing in several races was Devin Arnold.

The Cabarrus County Composite team is part of the N.C. league of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. NICA is a national organization dedicated to getting more kids on bikes. Four teams — Cabarrus County Cog Crushers, Cox Mill High School, West Cabarrus High School and Harris Road Middle — make up the composite group.

One of the goals of NICA is to introduce mountain biking as a school sport, just like soccer, cross county and other school-sanctioned programs. At this time, Cabarrus County youth team members have successfully established mountain biking clubs at three local schools — Cox Mill High School, West Cabarrus High School and Harris Road Middle. The Cog Crushers group is also open to youth who do not attend these schools.

NICA also emphasizes character building and recognizes teams and individual athletes who demonstrate strong values. This year, ninth-grade student Justin Mastin received the Community Award, and senior Dustin Vanover earned the Fun Award. These honors are awarded by the league to athletes who exemplified character both on and off the bike this season. The Hype Award was given to Cox Mill for showing good sportsmanship throughout the season.

As a team, Cox Mill High School finished third place in the volunteer competition, and Cox Mill coach Kevin Vanover was recognized for contributing more than 44 volunteer hours at the race events. NICA depends on volunteers like the Cox Mill families and Kevin to make the races safe and fun for all.

This year’s team

The Cabarrus County Composite hosts interest rides each fall for students who want to learn more about the team. As a local team, the Cog Crushers encourage all students in sixth through 12th grade to connect with the team if they are interested in trail riding. Though racing is not a requirement, coaches have noticed that even those student athletes who join the team with no plans of racing, end up racing anyway and love it!

Twenty-seven students participated this season. The Cog Crusher team members are: Alex Kopp, Andrew Boccolucci, Andrey Kravtsov, Austin Evans, Devin Arnold, Gabe Wright, Hayden Mantooth, Justin Maston, Kali Reed, Moises Jimenez, Owen Austin, Pippa Whiteley, Sara Weaver, Skylar Arnold, Stone Whiteley, Tanner Bengle, Timothy Weaver and Wallace Reed. Cam Drake, Colby Rocco, Cooper Wichern and Liam Drake ride with the Harris Road team, and Arnav Shergill, Dustin Vanover, Jacob Emig and Kyle Rocco compete for Cox Mill. Michael Spokas is on the West Cabarrus team.

Want to compete next season?

For more information about the local NICA team, visit the website at https://www.centralcarolinacycling.com/cms/c4-juniors. As the team grows, the organization strives to make riding accessible to all Cabarrus County youth. If you are interested in sponsoring a rider who otherwise might not be able to participate because of financial reasons, contact Tara Bengle at tarabengle@gmail.com to learn more about sponsorship levels.