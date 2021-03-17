Cabarrus receives $6.5 million in federal funds to prevent evictions

AND

At least one or more individuals living in the household:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

OR

Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

The process requires documentation of need, including financial, housing and utility verification. Applicants who complete the application online can submit scans or photos of the documentation. Paper copies are required for the paper application.

If the applicant qualified for another federal or state program (example: HOPE) and has needs beyond the months covered by that program, they may qualify for the ERAP program.

‘A significant housing crisis’ looms

A national moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent or other fees or charges is set to expire on March 31.

Cabarrus County Director of Human Services Karen Calhoun expects the rental assistance program could help more than 1,000 local households.