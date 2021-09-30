CHA makes Pfizer COVID-19 booster appointments available

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The Cabarrus Health Alliance opened COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccine appointments late Monday for eligible individuals. CHA began administering booster vaccines Tuesday, September 28, from 9:00am to 4:30pm at the health authority’s Kannapolis Office - 300 Mooresville Rd.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) released Friday that people who are 65 years or older, 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions or those who work in high-risk setting like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers are eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot. Eligibility criteria only applies to people who previously received the Pfizer vaccine primary series. Moderna has not been approved for a booster vaccine at this time.

Those eligible, see full eligibility list below, can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other locations where COVID-19 vaccines are available. Individuals do not need to go back to the location where they received their original vaccine series.

“We are encouraging those that are eligible to make an appointment to receive their Pfizer booster shot,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health Director. “The booster shot will provide an additional layer of protection for those who are most vulnerable or work in high-risk settings.”