Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Robyn Benjamin: Paying it forward on a hot July day Robyn Benjamin Jul 25, 2026 Jul 25, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I often pass by Chick-fil-A and Wendy's during the week, where someone ahead of me sometimes pays for my lunch, inspiring me to do the same for someone behind me at Starbucks.kAmx 564:565 E@ 5@ 2 D:>:=2C 8@@5 5665 7@C D@>6@?6 :? 2 42C 369:?5 >6 2E $E2C3F4<D] %96 52J H2D 9@E[ A6C92AD h_ 568C66D @FED:56] x 5:5?VE =@@< 2E E96 A6CD@? :? E96 42C 369:?5 >6] x 2D<65 E96 42D9:6C 9@H >F49 E96 5C:G6CVD 5C:?< H2D[ 2?5 D96 E@=5 >6 :E H2D Sc]hg] x A2:5 7@C E96 @E96C A6CD@?VD 5C:?< 2?5 >J :465 E62 2D x BF:4<=J :?4C62D65 E96 2:C 4@?5:E:@?:?8 :? >J 42C]k^AmkAm%96 J@F?8 >2? :? E96 42C AF==65 FA E@ >6 :? E96 A2C<:?8 =@E E@ E92?< >6] w6 E@=5 >6 96 925 366? =2:5 @77 7C@> 9:D ;@3 EH@ H66<D 28@[ 2?5 96 C62==J 2AAC64:2E65 >6 EC62E:?8 9:> E@ 2 5C:?<]k^Am People are also reading… NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear Friday Five: Walmart in the sky comes to Concord Commons Commissioners approve $400M bond package for November ballot Concord seeks artists for traffic signal box art project Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Cabarrus County Football Jamboree set for Aug. 14 at Jay M. Robinson Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page State Archives webinar to explore real North Carolina history behind 'Outlander' Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Cabarrus Chamber CEO earns national professional designation kAmpD x 5C@G6 2H2J[ x C67=64E65 E92E D>2== 24ED @7 <:?5?6DD 42? 3C:89E6? D@>6@?6VD 52J 2?5 C6>:?5 FD 2== @7 E96 8@@5 :? E96 H@C=5[ 6G6? :7 H6 5@?VE D66 E96 7F== :>A24E]k^AmkAmx 6?;@J 36:?8 <:?5 E@ @E96CD] x 2=H2JD D2J 96==@ E@ A6@A=6 x A2DD H96? H2=<:?8 >J 5@8] x ECJ E@ 4@>A=:>6?E A6@A=6 @7E6? 3642FD6 x 2> 4@8?:K2?E @7 9@H 2 4@>A=:>6?E 42? A@D:E:G6=J 492?86 E96 4@FCD6 @7 D@>6@?6 6=D6VD 52J] p?5 7@?5=J 36 C6>6>36C65]k^Am Benjamin You are welcome to contact Robyn at Slateblue510@Gmail.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Robyn Benjamin: Perplexing new technology today Robyn Benjamin recalls improvements to technology she has witnesses the past few years. Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets