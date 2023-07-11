After about 90 minutes of discussion during a Monday work session, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners failed to agree on a replacement for former commissioner Barbara Strang.

Strang, who first won election in November 2020, announced her resignation June 26 to take a job as a magistrate judge in Mecklenburg County.

Under a new law recently passed by the N.C. General Assembly, commissioners have 20 days to appoint a replacement. If they don’t do so, Bill Baggs, the Clerk of Superior Court, must make an appointment within 10 days.

The person appointed also has to be of the same political affiliation as the member being replaced, which ensures the board will again be comprised of all Republicans.

Although the commissioners each received names in the past few weeks from people interested in filling Strang’s position, including a few names from the Cabarrus County GOP, the board was divided about whether to publicly disclose these individuals.

After about 90 minutes of discussion, the commissioners came to agreement that no consensus could be reached on Strang’s replacement. Due to this impasse, the board approved a motion to have board clerk Lauren Linker send a letter to Baggs on Tuesday, giving him final authority over the matter.

Some commissioners, like Chris Measmer, advocated for taking the necessary time to discuss possible replacements.

“I don’t understand this mentality that we all have to agree. We’re not all going to agree,” he said. “That’s why there’s multiple commissioners, because we each have different opinions.”

“We’re here to discuss things,” he continued. “If we all agreed on something or talked to each other on the phone and had an agreement before we get to a meeting, that’s not transparency. I feel like this is necessary to have this discussion.”

Measmer offered a motion to allow the public the opportunity to provide comment on the issue, but that motion failed.

Other commissioners, such as Vice-Chairman Lynn Shue, worried about bringing people’s names up, only to have them not be approved.

“I don’t want anybody embarrassed or feeling hurt,” Shue said, noting “that’s more important to me than anything.”

After much back and forth, the commissioners agreed to open the floor to nominations. Commissioner Kenny Wortman nominated Ray Helms, who finished fourth in the Republican primary last year, while Chair Steve Morris nominated former commissioner Diane Honeycutt.

Neither candidate garnered a majority of support (at least three votes): Helms received one vote while Honeycutt received two. Measmer did not vote.

At that point, Measmer made the motion to send a letter to Baggs, stating the commissioners could not decide on a replacement. Baggs will have 10 days from Tuesday to appoint the fifth commissioner. His motion was approved unanimously.

"I felt like the process was extremely rushed," Measmer said afterward. "This is the very first opportunity that we have all been together to be able to even initiate a conversation."

Measmer said his choice to not vote was not as much an abstention as it was a decision to not support either of the two nominees.

'Go back to the citizens’

Several members of the Cabarrus chapter of Down Home North Carolina, a statewide nonprofit working to uplift and empower poor and working-class citizens in rural counties, were in attendance, including regional director Jasmine Lewter.

In an interview with the Independent Tribune, Lewter said the group’s main concern is that the public had not been consulted regarding who the new commissioner should be.

“In the 20-day period that they have to appoint somebody, there isn’t public comment, there isn’t feedback from the community, there isn’t any kind of way to engage the community in that process,” Lewter said.

Though aware Strang’s replacement will be a Republican, she said that ideally the person who received the next highest amount of votes in last year’s election should get the seat, regardless of political party. That person was Sabrina Berry, a Democrat and a member of Down Home NC, who received more than 40,000 votes.

“Our members endorsed Sabrina Berry last election cycle and they feel strongly about this matter,” Lewter wrote last week in an email to the paper, noting Berry would be the correct appointment "in the eyes of democracy."

Berry, who was not at the session but watched online, said it was “pretty disappointing” that Measmer’s motion to allow for public comment failed.

“That spoke volumes to me because now you say that we don’t matter when we are the people who put you there,” Berry said.

She believes a special election should be held whenever a commissioner resigns.

“This should go back to the citizens of Cabarrus and let them decide who takes that seat.”