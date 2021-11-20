Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

"It is what the real world is like," he said. "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen."

AS a principal, he doesn't do much direct teaching with students these days, but that doesn't mean he isn't educating. His student pool has just changed. And watching his students succeed, no matter who they are, will always be the goal.

"My teachers and my staff are kind of my students now," he explained. "To have staff members feel successful in what they do, whether that is in getting kids to the next level, athletics, championships, in the arts, scholarships to places, or helping students that are struggling in things. Seeing staff get excited about those things and feeling fulfilled — it is huge."

Auerbach will now compete with other principals across the state for North Carolina Principal of the Year. After the state selection process is completed, one principal will be selected as the 2022 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.