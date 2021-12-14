Concord now accepting Citizen Public Safety Academy applications

In a city known for its high performance living, strengthening and enhancing community partnerships is vital to delivering the high quality services residents expect and deserve. The Citizen Public Safety Academy serves to build stronger partnerships between residents and the city’s police, fire, and emergency services. Thanks to these partnerships and the dedication of the city’s public safety professionals, Concord is not only one of the largest, but also one of the safest cities in North Carolina.

During the Citizen Public Safety Academy, students will spend three classes with the Concord Police Department, taking an in-depth look at the department’s evidence-based community policing strategies and will even get to meet the police K-9s. The class will also spend three sessions with the Concord Fire Department where there will be demonstrations to show participants how the department responds to various incidents, such as fire, hazmat, rescue and aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF). Students will also have an opportunity to visit with Emergency Management and learn about the city’s Mobile Command Center. Finally, the class will culminate with a meeting at Concord’s emergency communications center where students will get a behind-scenes look at what happens when they call 911 for assistance.