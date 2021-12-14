 Skip to main content
Concord now accepting Citizen Public Safety Academy applications
Concord now accepting Citizen Public Safety Academy applications

  • Updated
City of Concord

 The City of Concord is now accepting applications for the Citizen Public Safety Academy.

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord is encouraging residents to join the 17th Citizen Public Safety Academy. The eight-week program provides a unique opportunity for citizens to gain a behind-scenes-look and deeper understanding of the many roles and responsibilities of the city’s public safety professionals.

In a city known for its high performance living, strengthening and enhancing community partnerships is vital to delivering the high quality services residents expect and deserve. The Citizen Public Safety Academy serves to build stronger partnerships between residents and the city’s police, fire, and emergency services. Thanks to these partnerships and the dedication of the city’s public safety professionals, Concord is not only one of the largest, but also one of the safest cities in North Carolina.

During the Citizen Public Safety Academy, students will spend three classes with the Concord Police Department, taking an in-depth look at the department’s evidence-based community policing strategies and will even get to meet the police K-9s. The class will also spend three sessions with the Concord Fire Department where there will be demonstrations to show participants how the department responds to various incidents, such as fire, hazmat, rescue and aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF). Students will also have an opportunity to visit with Emergency Management and learn about the city’s Mobile Command Center. Finally, the class will culminate with a meeting at Concord’s emergency communications center where students will get a behind-scenes look at what happens when they call 911 for assistance.

Applications for the Citizen Public Safety Academy are available online at concordnc.gov/PublicSafetyAcademy, and are due January 31, 2022. Class size is limited to 20 students and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes begin on February 8, with consecutive classes held every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., culminating in a graduation banquet on March 29.

For more information, citizens may contact Crystal Green, Police Administration Manager, Concord Police Department a at 704-920-5007.

