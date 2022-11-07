 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Police arrest suspect in multiple armed robberies

  Updated
Bradley Austin Barbee

Barbee is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

 Concord Police Department

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies.

Bradley Austin Barbee, 33 years old of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Concord Police responded to a reported armed robbery Sunday Nov. 6, at the Food Lion located at 3501 Highway 601 in Concord. Officers were able to identify Barbee as the suspect and later took him into custody without incident.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Barbee was also involved in two previous armed robberies in Concord.

The first occurred Oct. 25, at the Shoprite located at 595 N.C. Highway 73 East in Concord, and the second occurred Oct. 30, at the Dollar General located at 542 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. South.

Barbee is also suspected to have been responsible for two additional armed robberies in Mint Hill which are currently being investigated.

