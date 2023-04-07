The City of Concord Fire Department hosted the graduation for the City of Concord Government 2023 Public Safety Academy Wednesday.

This course allows citizens to learn about the functions of Concord's public safety departments, meet staff, and help us evaluate the services we provide. The course is offered to adults aged 18 and older.

During the course, the Concord Police Department instructed three classes on all functions of the department and gives an in-depth look at its evidence-based community policing philosophy.

Three classes are also taught by Concord Fire staff, including presentations on the various services provided as well as how all of us can be safer in our daily lives.

Concord Emergency Management joins one class with Concord Fire to help you learn how the city plans for and responds to disasters and other emergencies. One class is scheduled with Communications to explain what happens when you call 911. The eighth week is a graduation dinner to honor academy participants. Mayor Bill Dusch and City Council members were there to help present the certificates!

The City of Concord believes in creating partnerships with the citizens who live and work in our City. We believe this partnership keeps our quality of life at a high level and allows us to provide the best municipal services possible.