The Concord Police Department recently recognized three officers for their exceptional performance.

Master Police Officer Rick Collins and Master Police Officer John Cox were awarded the Excellence in Police Service Award for the effort displayed by both during the department’s annual firearms training.

Both Collins and Cox conducted this training over the span of 11 days, each day averaging approximately 12 to 14 hours. The training days were in addition to their regular duty hours. During this training period, both officers displayed their commitment to the training standards set forth by the department.

Master Police Officer Christian Coe was awarded the department's Community Service Aware following his interaction with a stranded motorist. Coe stopped to assist a stranded motorist whose vehicle had ran out of gas. Coe assisted the motorist with getting fuel for his vehicle.

After taking the motorist back to his vehicle, Coe came back a short time later to check on him to make sure he was able to get his vehicle running. The motorist admitted to being anxious due to his lack of interactions with anyone in law enforcement, but stated that Coe spoke to him as if he were a friend and eased his apprehension interacting with an officer.

The Concord Police officials said each officer is commended for their work ethic and dedication to the agency and the citizens of Concord.