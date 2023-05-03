SALISBURY - The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is in the process of checking for registered sex offenders in Rowan County.

According to a RCSO press release, there are approximately 430 registered sex offenders living in Rowan County. Of those offenders, some are homeless, some live at a residence, assisted living facilities or in the county detention center.

In early March, Sheriff Travis Allen requested that the Criminal Investigations Division physically check on each of these offenders to verify their place of residence and have this updated before summer. The Sheriff’s Office has one full time detective that is assigned to sex offender registration, along with one part time secretary that assists with these duties.

Detective Stoner, who is assigned to this unit, drafted check forms for each offender and they were distributed to several different divisions within the Sheriff’s Office. The SOCAT unit, patrol, civil, and criminal investigations unit were all involved in performing this task. The SOCAT unit, which stands for, Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team checked over 300 sex offenders in the first several of weeks. The rest were checked on by the other divisions.

If an offender was found to be in violation, Stoner followed up with that offender and charged them accordingly.

The RCSO press release said the following charges were filed:

Brian Harold Cooper- warrant issued and still active for, Fail to Report New Address

Scott Krimminger- warrant issued and still active for, Fail to Report New Address

Allen Wayne Fleming- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

Eric Lane Hampton- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

Charles Gilbert Gillespie- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

James William McKeena- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

Devin Shaughn Gaither- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

Joseph D Ridley- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

The numbers charged were much lower than expected, but there may be more charges pending, the RCSO said. N.C. law does not require the Sheriff’s Office to do physical checks on sex offenders but does give the sheriff the option to do them if he wishes. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office tries to physically check each sex offender at their residence at least once a year.

Sheriff Allen said hi is committed to keeping the citizens of Rowan County safe and holding those who break the law, accountable for their actions.

Part of his mission statement says, “We strive to provide professional law enforcement to the citizens of Rowan County, North Carolina through efficient and effective methods.