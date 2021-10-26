David L. Conlan Center Established at New Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation

CHARLOTTE – A treasured friend and grateful patient family has been honored with a transformational gift that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.

In recognition of the $30 million gift, the David L. Conlan Center will be named at Carolinas Rehabilitation. The late David Conlan was a longtime friend, colleague and trusted advisor of Charlotte developer and philanthropist Howard C. “Smoky” Bissell, as well as a partner of the Bissell Family until his passing in August 2021. Smoky, his wife Margaret, and Bissell Ballantyne - the entity in which he partnered - made the donation to honor the life of Conlan, who was a patient at Atrium Health and benefited from rehabilitative medicine.

The David L. Conlan Center will anchor Carolinas Rehabilitation’s new flagship facility that will replace the current building constructed in the 1970s. Upon completion, this 150,000-square-foot specialized hospital will feature 70 private patient rooms, a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy garden, an aquatic therapy program, and a center for independent living to help patients relearn activities for daily life. The project broke ground in September 2020, marking the first step in the modernization of Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus.