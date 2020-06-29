Dobson honored as retiring CEO of CCNC

At its June meeting, the Board of Community Care of North Carolina paid tribute to retiring CCNC CEO L. Allen Dobson, Jr., M.D.
“A common theme emerged from the words of his mentors, colleagues, and friends,” said CCNC, Inc. Board Chair Bill Stewart, M.D. “Allen Dobson is one of those rare visionary leaders with the creative gumption to make it happen. One of my favorite quips was, ‘the best way to get Allen to do something was to tell him that you can't do that, or it can't be done.’”
Dr. Dobson’s long career to improve health care quality and access in North Carolina was touted, including: his 40-year practice in Mount Pleasant; running the state Medicaid program as Assistant Secretary at DHHS, establishing the Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program to train doctors to serve in rural settings; his long tenure creating and improving CCNC’s statewide, award-winning program of medical homes; and finally, with independent physicians from across the state, forming Community Care Physician Network, joining the quality improvement efforts of more than 3,200 clinicians in 930 independent medical practices across North Carolina.
Tom Wroth M.D., MPH, President of CCNC, will become CEO of CCNC effective July 1. Said Dr. Stewart: “The leadership at CCNC has signaled a resolute intention to continue our role as a leader and innovator in healthcare in North Carolina and the nation.”
“CCNC partners with a well-respected and established network of 3,200 physicians and care managers in 930 practices across North Carolina who today serve families, newborns, the elderly and our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Dr. Wroth. “We know North Carolina and its people. We collaborate with health plans, NC AHEC, local health departments, hospitals, community-based organizations, and our state leaders in managing today’s healthcare challenges. CCNC will continue to lead changes in primary care delivery as we grapple with the effects of COVID-19 and the need to advance health equity and narrow disparities in care.”