MT. PLEASANT – On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an ice cream social to which the public is invited.

The party begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m. Most of the festivities will be held on the campus lawn, and the museum will be open to tour.

The idea for a museum in eastern Cabarrus County began in 1970 when John Coble, principal of Mt. Pleasant High School asked the local postmaster, Gene Hough, if he knew of an old log cabin that could be moved to the school campus for history studies. They searched for a suitable cabin for years before Dr. R. Brown McAllister suggested using the old Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute administration building, located between Main and College Streets in Mt. Pleasant.

In April of 1973, the first of a series of meetings for people interested in forming a historical society was held and a month later, the old administration building was purchased for $7500 and the name “Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society” was chosen. The first officers of the society were Gene Hough, Hoy Moose, Dr. R. Brown McAllister, Dr. A. L. Barringer, Virginia Smith, and Archie Smith.

The society was incorporated in August of 1973. From the beginning, the society has relied on donations, memberships, grants, and volunteers to fund its work and activities. “Back in 1973, our founders not only had the foresight to preserve the campus’s historic administration building, but they also filled it with a collection of some of the best local historic artifacts found anywhere in the Carolinas,” said ECHS president Nick Luciano.

Besides free ice cream, Saturday’s activities will include live music, trivia contests, and games for children. For people interested in genealogy, especially those with local roots, help will be available in the ECHS Library.

People with memories of the museum building or the historical society will be encouraged to make an audio recording of those reminiscences with the help of a museum volunteer.

The ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mt. Pleasant, is open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, the society hosts special events, programs, and forums throughout the year. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.