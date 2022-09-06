 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education Briefs

EDUCATION NEWS: Degree from Adelphi, Emory & Henry dean's list

  • Updated
  • 0
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student’s achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 From Pixabay.com

Salter awarded degree from Adelphi

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Isaiah Salter of Concord was among more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2021 and May 2022.

Salter majored in sport management and earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.

Adelphi held its 126th commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates on May 23 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

“These degrees today seem different, more memorable,” Adelphi President Christine M. Riordan, Ph.D., told the graduating class. “Our students’ journeys have been full of plenty of challenges over the last couple of years — this class has been through a lot, but they’ve also done a lot. Your strength and determination has been admirable.”

People are also reading…

Emory & Henry announces dean’s list

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to spring 2022 dean’s list. The following local students made the list:

Concord: Kate Prager.

China Grove: Taylor Mauldin.

Davidson: Paige Woodworth.

Huntersville: Jacob Morgan.

Mount Ulla: Payton Holt.

To be named to the dean’s list students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts