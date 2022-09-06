EDUCATION NEWS: Degree from Adelphi, Emory & Henry dean's list

Salter awarded degree from Adelphi

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Isaiah Salter of Concord was among more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2021 and May 2022.

Salter majored in sport management and earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.

Adelphi held its 126th commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates on May 23 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

“These degrees today seem different, more memorable,” Adelphi President Christine M. Riordan, Ph.D., told the graduating class. “Our students’ journeys have been full of plenty of challenges over the last couple of years — this class has been through a lot, but they’ve also done a lot. Your strength and determination has been admirable.”

Emory & Henry announces dean’s list

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to spring 2022 dean’s list. The following local students made the list:

Concord: Kate Prager.

China Grove: Taylor Mauldin.

Davidson: Paige Woodworth.

Huntersville: Jacob Morgan.

Mount Ulla: Payton Holt.

To be named to the dean’s list students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.